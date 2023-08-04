NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah reunites with co-stars Brian Dietzen and Vanessa Lachey in 'grateful' post

The NCIS crossover of fans’ dreams has happened, but not in the way they might have expected.

Daniela Ruah, beloved NCIS: LA star, reunited with her esteemed co-stars Brian Dietzen and Vanessa Lachey in a 'grateful' post that's stirring excitement and solidarity across the NCIS fandom.

In a moment of unity that transcends the realms of the four NCIS bureaus—NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans—the stars banded together, but not for a crossover episode. Instead, they were photographed on the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The group selfie, captured by Daniela, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, included other notable members from the franchise, such as Brian (Jimmy Palmer), Hawai’i’s Vanessa (Jane Tennant) and Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), New Orleans’ Scott Bakula (Dwayne Cassius Pride), and CCH Pounder (Loretta Wade).

Daniela’s caption painted a picture of unity and gratitude: “Today was strong and necessary. To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength.”

Fans of the show quickly recognized the actors from the NCIS franchise and celebrated their dedication to a shared cause.

Social media lit up with comments like: “I loved to see how the #NCISLAFamilia and the #NCISVerse came together. Keep up the good fight,” and “As much as we want our shows I am glad ur supporting. I miss Kensi and NCIS LA!”

This collaboration and support among the stars remind fans of the first-ever three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles that CBS aired in January. Unfortunately, the excitement has been dampened with the Hollywood strikes, causing delays for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14th season in May, while New Orleans concluded in 2021 after seven seasons.

CBS also sparked excitement by revealing that LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna, will be moving to NCIS: Hawai’i for the show's third season on a recurring guest basis.

“Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @NCISHawaiiCBS team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season,” he tweeted, adding excitement to the mix.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, approved on July 13, 2023, by the national board of the Hollywood actors' union, represents a significant moment in the industry. With the union's 160,000 television and movie actors taking a stand, there's a noticeable ripple effect.

The demands for better compensation, increased residual payments for streaming services, and AI regulations mirror the requirements of the WGA strike that began on May 2, 2023.

NCIS actors are particularly vocal about the SAG-AFTRA strike, taking to social media to express support.

Katerina Law's "Picking crocs on!" caption, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama's reposting of the SAG-AFTRA logo, Diona Reasonover's Instagram profile photo change to “WGA On Strike,” and Murray and Dietzen's presence on the picket lines on August 2, 2023, all speak to a cohesive, collective action.

There are genuine concerns among fans that when the NCIS shows resume, episodes could be cut short due to the prolonged strikes.

The situation is reminiscent of the WGA strike from November 2007 to February 2008, where shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Bones faced episode cuts.