Paris Jackson poses topless to share important message about beauty standards

Paris Jackson took to her Instagram on Thursday evening to share several photos of herself topless and in underwear in order to promote a message of body positivity.

Sharing the images after celebrating a recent performance, the 25-year-old daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson explained: "The next two posts are for the girls that only see celebrity highlight-reels and not the behind-the-scenes."

© Paris Jackson on Instagram One of the musician and former model's mirror selfies

Then in a series of images, the Wilted album artist showed photos of her posing by a mirror without a top (but with her arm covering her chest), and without doing anything to hide any potential bloating, stretch marks, or scars that might show on her body as she did so.

"I love my body, my belly even when it's bloated, my stretch marks, my butt when it gets flatter after skipping workouts for weeks, and my scars," she penned over one of the images. She then added supportively: "And I love yours too."

WATCH: Paris Jackson shows off an outfit pre-performance

Paris later shared another image, this time a close up of her face, along with the honest caption: "I don't love my acne but hey, progress not perfection." She also shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with a friend showing her applying acne cream on some of her spots. "New fav photo of you," the friend commented along with three red love hearts.

SEE: Paris Jackson shares sun-kissed bikini photos with the most unusual fashion choice

© Paris Jackson on Instagram Paris' post about her skin

Paris regularly takes to her social media to update fans with her life performing across the US. While she hasn't posted much to her page as of late, she remains active in her stories. Many of her past posts centered on a journey she took around Utah in June 2023.

DISCOVER: 9 celebrities embracing body hair: Julia Roberts, Madonna, Paris Jackson and more

"Grateful I get to go home with my sides hurting from laughing so hard, feet hurting from walking so far, and the beautiful star-speckled reminder that none of our day to day [expletive] matters even a little bit," she captioned one of these sets of images.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson performs during 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023

In addition to her music, Paris also expresses herself, and captivates fans, with her tattoos. In mid-June she took to Instagram again to post a behind-the-scenes look which highlighted the variety of body art designs she has on her arms.

MORE: Paris Jackson shows off her fully tattooed body in a corset and mini skirt

© Getty Images Paris' tattoos are often on show when she is performing

Speaking to Popsugar in 2022 she suggested much of her body art lacks sentimental meaning, but then admitted that some of her tattoos were in memory of her father. These include a tribute to the cover art of his 1991 album Dangerous on her left arm, and the words "Apple Head" on her left foot, which are a reference to a nickname Michael was given by his family.

Paris is the daughter of the 'Thriller' singer and his second wife Debbie Rowe. She was born in April 1998, and was just 11 when her father died suddenly in June 2009, at the age of 50. Following the death of her dad, Paris and her older brother Michael, and half brother Prince went into the care of their grandmother Katherine Jackson and their cousin Tito Joe 'TJ' Jackson. She reunited with her mom when aged 15.