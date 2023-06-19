Paris Jackson shows off her fully tattooed body in a corset and mini skirt

Paris Jackson wowed fans by showing off her beautifully tattooed body before a show on Saturday. The 'Let Down' singer – who is the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and his second wife Debbie Rowe – took to her Instagram reels in order to show off her outfit, but in doing so also showed off her amazing inks.

In the uncaptioned video, the 25-year-old musician who has also modelled and acted in the past could be seen wearing a strappy white corset top, lacey mini skirt, thick-heeled brown boots and some white fishnet tights. Paris also accessorized her outfit with several bracelets and rings. Meanwhile she left her hair in its signature slightly ruffled look to add to her well-known indie aesthetic.

WATCH: Paris Jackson shows off her outfit and many tattoos

"This outfit," was the response of one stunned fan, who finished their comment with three fire emojis. "Gives grunge fairy," said another, while a third simply penned: "Beautiful."

Paris' tattoos, of which she reportedly has more than 80, are mostly black, although some of them do feature colors and a few more are fully in red ink. And while the singer told Popsugar that many of her tattoos lack sentimental reasons, a few of her designs were chosen in memory of her father.

© Getty Images Paris' tattoos are often on show when she is performing

As seen briefly in the above video, Paris has a tattoo on her lower left arm which references the artwork of Michael Jackson's 1991 album Dangerous by featuring his eyes and several animals all drawn around them. The Wilted artist also has the words "Apple Head" written on her left foot, which is a reference to her dad who was given the nickname 'Applehead' by his family.

© Paris Jackson on Instagram Paris' foot tattoo is a reference to her famous father

Other notable tattoos which Paris has include the word "Bad" in red ink on her right hand; the seven chakras on her chest and back; and a large color sunflower on the back of her left arm, alongside a black dragonfly. Paris is no stranger to showing off her amazing body art at events, as she regularly wears outfits which allow her tattooed arms, chest and back to shine as much as the fashion choices she is modelling.

© Phillip Faraone Paris Jackson attends Drake's Hollywood grand opening on May 04, 2023

This was the case in May 2023, as she stepped out in a burgundy leather slip dress for an event hosted by InStyle. In March 2023, her chest tattoos were arguably the central focus of a vintage Gucci look which she wore for the first-ever Fashion Trust US Awards which were held in Los Angeles.

On Sunday June 18, following her most recent music performance, Paris took to her reels again to share a defiant response to a piece of criticism she received about performing a cover song. In the second video Paris' tattoos were on display again as were her tall legs as she happily sang another cover.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson performs during 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023

"People upset about [an] artist doing covers should also forgo listening to the beatles, zeppelin, nirvana, jimi hendrix etc.," wrote one supportive person in her comments, signing off their comment: "Pure ignorance lol." Another person echoed this thought, by writing: "Every great musician does covers."