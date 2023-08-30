Kate Garraway recalls horrific moment husband Derek Draper was 'trapped' in airport gates

Kate Garraway has opened up about the terrifying moment her husband Derek Draper was "stuck in no man's land" due to an airport issue at Heathrow.

On Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the 56-year-old was discussing the disabled access and facilities at London Heathrow Airport when she remembered an incident in which she saw her husband get stuck between the automatic ePassport gates for up to an hour.

© Instagram Kate has been caring for her husband Derek since he fell ill with COVID back in March 2020

"You know when you go through the passport lines and before that, you couldn't get a wheelchair through," she shared. "Disability has a wide range - Derek hasn't got the cognitive skills or upper-body strength that you've got. We realised we couldn't get him into the country.

"He went forward [in the machine] and the door locked and then the disabled person has to free it. You're not allowed because of the border to do it yourself." Kate added: "So he was stuck in no man's land, literally between two borders, for an hour or so. That's even when conscious effort has been made to make things work."

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares update on Derek Draper

It's been a difficult few years for Kate and her family who have been adjusting to a new 'normal' after Derek, 56, fell critically ill with COVID-19 back in March 2020. He has been battling with the debilitating side effects ever since and spent 13 months in hospital before returning to his family home.

Last month, the mum-of-two shared a fresh update, just days after she was awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace. Alongside a photo shared to Instagram, the broadcaster wrote in part: "Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience."

© Alamy Kate was awarded an MBE by Prince William in July

Kate continued: "Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on - but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured and can't thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.

"I have so many thanks to give but I must make sure I thank @lisaredmanltd for the loan of my 'fit for a king dress' and @missbsmillinery for its matching hat.!! Love to you all and happy Sunday."