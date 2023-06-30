Prince William's kind words to Kate Garraway revealed

Kate Garraway headed to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where she was awarded her MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by the Prince of Wales. And now, days after the prestigious ceremony took place, the TV star has revealed the royal's incredible kindness to both herself and her husband, Derek Draper.

© Alamy Prince William had a heartwarming conversation with Kate Garraway while awarding the TV star her MBE

During a chat with Ben Shephard on Thursday, Kate opened up about her heartwarming conversation with Prince William. After a clip from the ceremony was shared on Good Morning Britain, Kate said: "Derek burst into tears. The Prince of Wales said, 'How's Derek?', and I said, 'Well he's here'.

"So we turned around, and then obviously saw Derek who was very tearful and then spoke about Jake [Derek's carer] and gave Jake a wave as well."

MORE: Ben Shephard pens emotional post to Kate Garraway

READ: Derek Draper beams with pride as Kate Garraway receives royal honour

Kate's husband Derek is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 after he contracted the disease in March 2020 and spent 13 months in the hospital. He requires round-the-clock care as he continues his health battle.

During the segment on GMB, Kate added: "He [Prince William] said he wanted to go over but he's not allowed to leave the rug, there's a very fancy red and gold carpet that he stands on.

It's not the first time that Kate has spoken about her MBE ceremony. In an interview with ITV, the 56-year-old said: "It's an incredible thing because I definitely don't feel I deserve it but it is something very special."

© Alamy Prince William waved at Derek

"The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You're in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of. It's also lovely for my mum and dad, and for Derek to be here with the children. I didn't think it would be but you do feel very emotional - in a good way."

"He [Prince William] was lovely and he said he was very pleased to give it to me," she added.

© Getty Kate was also joined by her parents on Wednesday

Throughout the day, Kate and Derek were joined by her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, as well as their two children – Darcey and Billy. In a sweet moment, Kate's Good Morning Britain co-stars Ben Shephard, Richard Arnold, Ranvir Singh and Laura Tobin later joined the family for a celebratory meal.

Ranvir posted a photo from the festivities on Instagram, writing: "We got there eventually! A beautiful afternoon with the one and only @kategarraway MBE celebrating her general National Treasure-ness We salute you M'am Garraway! So moving to sit down to a meal with Derek, Billy, Darcy, and your mum and dad - alongside your other family @gmb to show you all the love we have in our hearts for you.

© Instagram After the ceremony, Kate's GMB co-stars joined her for a celebratory meal

"You gave a wonderful, funny, touching speech where you thanked everyone at the table but didn't say a word about yourself - typical. We thank YOU for always enriching our lives with your whirlwind energy, wit, warmth, and intellect. We are here for all of it, for as long as you need us.. and then some."

Ben Shephard also posted, writing: "She's been making [me] laugh for over 20 years (not least with the haircuts!!) and that continued today as we celebrated, smiled, laughed and more as @kategarraway was honoured with her MBE.

© Instagram Ben Shephard took to Instagram to congratulate Kate on her MBE

"It was so so special to see her Derek, Bill and Darcy along with her amazing parents altogether for such a special occasion. She never fails to inspire and infuriate me in equal measure and I wouldn't have it any other way!! Can't tell you how proud I was to see my friend honoured like this [and] to be surrounded by all their family friends and colleagues. Keep being you Kate - there is no one like you (thank goodness!!!)"