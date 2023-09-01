Rylan Clark shares emotional statement as mum Linda heads to surgery after 'bad fall'

The former Big Brother star was forced to drop out of Friday's BBC Radio 2

Rylan Clark has revealed his mother Linda has been rushed to hospital after suffering a "bad fall" on holiday.

Taking to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, the 34-year-old – who hosts BBC Radio 2 - explained the situation as he thanked Scott Mills for stepping into his shoes on Friday morning.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan Clark took to Instagram to release a statement on his mum's health

"So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here," he shared. "She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated."

Unable to reveal how long he will be away as his mum undergoes surgery, Rylan revealed: "My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy. Linda as and when I can x."

WATCH: Rylan Clark's mum has son in tears after misunderstanding on Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with his TV mum Ruth Langsford writing: "Oh no… darling Linda. Sending you both all our love [heart emoji]." Louise Redknapp added a string of red heart emojis.

Strictly's Johannes Radebe said: "Sending love darling xx." Former Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean wrote: "Sorry to hear this Rylan," and added a heart emoji.

One fan remarked: "Sending hugs to your mum, hope she recovers quickly and is back home very soon." Another added: "Oh darling wish her a speedy recovery and hope you are ok. Sending you lots of love x."

Over the years Rylan has been open about his mum's health battles. He previously shared that Linda has Crohn's disease, a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Rylan said: "My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn's disease and I don’t think Crohn's gets spoken about enough. I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time."

Rylan explained his mum Linda contracted sepsis following a nasty flare up of the disease. Speaking of the upsetting time, the former X Factor star recalled his mum not being able to make it to watch him perform in live shows.

"She only managed to get to one live show," he stated. "That was quite upsetting for her to see that."