Elton John, 76, rushed to hospital after fall at home in France: statement

Sir Elton John is recovering at home after being rushed to hospital following a fall at his home on Sunday August 27. Reps for the 76-year-old confirmed that he had "visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure".

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health," his spokesperson continued

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England.

Elton is now resting at his French home with husband David Furnish, 60. The pair are parents to two young boys, Zachary, 12 and Elijah, ten.

He recently concluded his worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which in 2021 was postponed after a fall required surgery.

"I'm a recovering alcoholic so everything that happens I have to accept, and I can't really change it. The only thing I can change is to do something positive. Get it done now, I hate disappointing people and I hate canceling shows," he told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time.

"I sing for two hours, 45 minutes and I'm in pain," he said. "So I want to really enjoy what I'm doing. It's my last tour and I want to give 100 percent for my fans, so it was a painful decision and quite a long time to reach but at the end of the day, it was getting so bad, and I fell over and that was the icing on the cake."

Sir Elton John performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.

The 2019 film Rocketman told the story of Elton's early career and his battle with alcohol and drugs.

He also revealed that husband David has been asking him to take a break for the longest time: "David told me I had to stop. And we'll start again in January, and that was the right decision. It didn't cause me a load of mental anguish, the only anguish I have is letting people down."

Sir Elton's husband David had asked him to slow down

In a statement telling fans about the cancellation, he explained his injury, writing: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."