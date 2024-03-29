Gypsy Rose Blanchard's cryptic message about wasting time revealed just hours after split from husband 3 months out of prison

Not long after news broke that Gypsy Rose Blanchard was separating from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, the former prisoner shared a cryptic message on social media that gave fans an insight into how she was doing.

The 32-year-old took to Facebook to share to her audience an introspective message following the news of her separation. She wrote: "I feel like the older you get, the more quiet you become."

© Screenshot of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's public Facebook Gypsy shared her thoughts on Facebook

"Life humbles you so deeply as you age" she said. "You realize how much nonsense you've wasted time on. You start to accept things for what they really are. You stop forcing friendships & connections with people & you just learn to grow."

People took to the comments to support Gypsy in her moment of introspection, with one person writing: "Agree. I’ve always told people life is so short and enjoy every little thing while you can."

© Getty Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City

Another added: "Life’s going to throw all kinds of things at you bc you’re still so young but take it one day at a time just know who you are and stay strong, you have overcame a lot in such a short time."

They continued that she should: "Put God first always and when you have God on your side there is nothing you can’t do. Keep your head up, you still got a long journey before yours comes to an end."

Some fans even asked Gypsy to clarify whether the "rumor" of her split from Ryan were true, which she did not respond to.

Gypsy's moment of wisdom came just hours after PEOPLE broke news of the newly released prisoner's separation from husband Ryan, just three months after her release from prison. The news outlet obtained a statement from her private Facebook account revealing what was going on.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou", she said.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

The couple tied the knot in July 2022, in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests. Not long before release in December 2023, Gypsy expressed her wishes to marry Ryan again after her release to have "a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that."

Ryan has yet to comment on their separation publicly.