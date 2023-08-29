Bachelorette star Josh Seiter reveals he's alive, claims social media hacked – watch statement

The former The Bachelorette contestant's death was widely reported on Monday but has been revealed to be a hoax

Former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter has revealed that he is still alive after news broke late on Monday that his family had announced his death.

The original supposed family statement sharing the news of his passing has since been deleted from his Instagram, and instead, the TV personality shared a new video.

"Hey guys, as you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked, for the last 24 hours I've been trying desperately to get into it," he said in a video taken from home.

"Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and my struggles I'd gone through with depression and suicide attempts. I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post.

"I just got back into my account. I'm going to try to do all that I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this. But again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you as more facts come in."

More to come