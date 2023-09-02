Al Roker’s youngest daughter shares huge news as mom Deborah Roberts shows support

The daughter of Al Roker and Deborah Roberts is following in her parents media footsteps

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' youngest daughter Leila took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her new venture – and her parents are showing their support.

The 24-year-old has followed in her parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in journalism, contributing to several large publications and writing her own blog.

Leila revealed in an Instagram video on Friday that she is starting up a new series on her blog where she will discuss a variety of social topics and cultural topics.

Announcing the news to her followers, Leila captioned the post: "I'm starting a series between my blog and TikTok where I break down various social, political, cultural, lifestyle and professional topics to open up a dialogue on a variety of issues. This week is feminism."

The journalist said in the video: "I primarily focus on lifestyle, politics, and black and brown experience. I decided to explore this topic because obviously because I'm Gen Z and I'm a black woman, and in the early stages of my career, originally I thought the biggest hurdle I would encounter is the direct patriarchy but that wasn't the actuality of it. For me, the most difficult hurdle that I continued to face was stemmed from white feminism."

© Getty Al Roker and Deborah Roberts with their children Leila and Nick in 2016

Leila's followers wasted no time sharing their support of the discussion, including her parents. Leila's mom and ABC news journalist Deborah wrote: "Very thoughtful conversation to be had on this subject." While her father Al wrote: "So proud of you.

Leila's news anchor parents weren't the only ones to offer words of encouragement. Actress Holly Robinson Peete also commented, writing: "You better teach them, Leila!"

Another follower penned: "Wow Leila!!! This needs to be shared a million times. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with us on the topic. Brava!"

© Getty Al Roker and Deborah Roberts share two children

Leila currently lives in Paris, having studied journalism over there, and continued to reside in the French capital after graduating last year. The writer is the youngest daughter of Al and Deborah, who also share 19-year-old son Nick.

Al also has another daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell, who he has raised with Deborah.