Deborah Roberts is a real-life Barbie doll in striking photos you need to see

Deborah Roberts is officially Journalist Barbie! Channelling the iconic doll for a meeting with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the ABC News star rocked the prettiest pink look for her latest segment on Nightline.

© Instagram Deborah posed in a Barbie car

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Deborah shared a number of striking photos from her chat with the cast of Barbie, and we're obsessed with her on-theme outfit. Delivering a masterclass in dopamine dressing, the 62-year-old stepped out in a bubblegum pink suit that had us swooning.

Adding a leopard print blouse, the mom-of-two accessorized with nude stilettos and gold jewellery. As for her hair, Deborah sported a bouncy blow dry with plenty of volume, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy.

© Instagram The ABC News star got a closer look at the film's costumes

Clearly having the time of her life, Deborah got to pose in Barbie's car, and she also got up close and personal with the film's most iconic costumes, including Margot Robbie's already-iconic swimsuit from the trailer, as well as Kate Mckinnon's 'Weird Barbie' dress.

© Instagram Deborah visited the cast of Barbie for a segment on Nightline

Captioning the envy-inspiring snaps from her plastic-fantastic day, Deborah wrote: "Never realized this much pink existed until I visited the cast for @barbie a few weeks ago. I got a Barbie for my 9th birthday and was giddy when Christie appeared.

© Instagram The 62-year-old chatted to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

"She was the first Black friend in #barbieworld Now the film opens today and many are wondering about the message and if it will deliver. Come hear from the cast tonight @nightline including @margotrobbieofficial and @ryangoslingoffical__ the stars of the movie. So much fun!"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Deborah's pink-filled post. "Pretty in pink!" replied one. "Looks like an incredible amount of fun!" added another.

Meanwhile, a third commented, "Deb did they let you take the car home!! It's gorgeous!!" to which the TV star responded: "@heatherconrad891 ha. They barely let me touch it!"

It's certainly been a busy week for Deborah. In between filming segments for ABC News and her Instagram Live series, Let's Chat with Deborah, the doting mom also celebrated her son Nick's birthday.

Pictured alongside her husband Al Roker, their children Leila and Nick, plus her stepdaughter Courtney, the family couldn't have looked happier as they stopped for dinner and drinks at The Polo Bar New York.

© Instagram Deborah recently celebrated her son Nick's birthday

Captioning photos from the celebration on Instagram, Deborah wrote: "Party time. Happy birthday to dear Nick. Thanks @nellcan for making any occasion special."

Prior to their meal, Deborah had already penned a heartfelt post to her son, that read: "It happened around noontime 21 years ago. My sweet little boy entered the world, quietly and handsomely. He was a miracle.

"After multiple IVF attempts, I had one final try. And this one little seedling insisted on taking root and growing and emerging with a strong and beautiful spirit. We are so very blessed to watch you grow and prove that optimism, hope, goodness and determination will always win. Happy 21st birthday dear Nick! Welcome to the world as a young, legal adult!! Love you beyond measure!!!"