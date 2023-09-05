Tina Knowles shares rare pic of Beyonce surrounded by her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Monday marked a milestone day for global superstar Beyoncé as she celebrated her 42nd birthday, and her mother Tina Knowles took to social media to shower her with a heartfelt tribute.

Tina shared a touching snapshot capturing a candid moment of Beyoncé blowing out candles on her cake, surrounded by her beloved children – mini-me Blue Ivy, 11, and the adorable six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The image exuded warmth and family joy, capturing the essence of the special occasion.

With a caption that resonated with genuine maternal pride and love, Tina expressed her feelings, saying: "Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant. I thank God for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such a rare and precious gift to the world, not only as a genius entertainer but also because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give, the grace you exude, and the wisdom that you possess.

“I could go on and on, but every word is true. You deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world. Happy birthday, my firstborn snoogams."

The celebration of Beyoncé's birthday was a star-studded affair, as numerous luminaries graced the scene for her third and final Renaissance Tour concert at the majestic SoFi Stadium.

This event, coinciding with Beyoncé's birthday, added an extra layer of anticipation and excitement, fueling speculation about potential guest appearances and memorable moments.

© Getty Beyonce could be planning a party after her concert

The grand occasion welcomed a constellation of A-list celebrities, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of Beyoncé's music and artistry.

Among those in attendance were the charismatic Spider-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland, the stylish duo of Justin and Hailey Bieber, the comedic genius Chris Rock, the soulful Adele, the enchanting Lizzo, the vibrant Katy Perry, the iconic Kate Hudson, the talented Normani, the acclaimed Brandy, and the glamorous Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé.

An intriguing presence at the event was that of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who have recently been rumored to be a couple.

© Getty Beyonce requested her fans wear silver to her upcoming concerts

Observers noted the pair engaging in conversation and enjoying each other's company in a private VIP section above the bustling floor seats. This marked a significant public appearance for the duo, adding fuel to ongoing speculations about their romantic involvement.

The meticulously orchestrated birthday festivities aligned perfectly with Beyoncé's start time for the show at precisely 9:04 pm, a meaningful tribute to her birthdate.

As the clock ticked past 11 pm, the illustrious Diana Ross graced the stage, greeting the energetic L.A. crowd with her timeless charm.

The rumors that had circulated earlier in the day were confirmed when the legendary performer took center stage to serenade the audience with her classic hit Love Hangover.

The atmosphere was electrifying as she followed it with a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday," a tribute that resonated deeply with Beyoncé.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at SoFi Stadium

The emotional connection between the two artists was palpable as Beyoncé rushed to the stage, embracing Diana Ross with tears of appreciation in her eyes. As the iconic performer addressed the audience, expressing her purpose for being there – "I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday" – the exchange of affection and respect between the two luminaries was truly heartwarming.

Amid the captivating performances and shared moments, Beyoncé took a poignant pause to connect with her fans. Addressing the sold-out audience before performing her track Flaws and All, she expressed her profound gratitude for her journey, her supporters, her family, and the indelible mark of Destiny's Child.

Filled with emotion, she shared: "My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you."