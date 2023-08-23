Beyoncé makes emotional request from fans ahead of birthday on the road with family

The "Break My Soul" singer will wrap the Renaissance World Tour in October

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is approaching its final stretch, roaring through arena stages all across North America before coming to a close in October.

Through massive production value and sharp performances, the tour has received immense acclaim for its personal moments and the singer's apparent love for being on the road.

In that spirit, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram with a special message for her fans and all future attendees of the tour, including her big birthday show on September 4.

"Virgo season is upon us," she wrote. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!"

She continued: "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome." Beyoncé signed her message: "Your B at RWT."

The headline making tour, the "Cuff It" singer's first solo tour since The Formation World Tour in 2016, kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

© Instagram Beyoncé's message for fans shared ahead of the final stretch of the "Renaissance World Tour"

After a leg in Europe, it landed in North America on July 8 with a pair of shows in Canada before arriving Stateside on July 12 in Philadelphia.

The tour returns on August 24 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with her 42nd birthday show on September 4 taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will conclude on October 1 in Kansas City.

© Getty Images The singer asked her fans to come in their best silver outfits

Several of Beyoncé's closest friends and family members (plus a variety of other A-listers) have been spotted jiving along to the hits from Renaissance and others from her discography, including momager Tina Lawson and many of their relatives.

It's been a family affair throughout, with Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue Ivy as one of the dancers in the show's fourth act, first making her appearance on May 26 in France.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has been an official dancer on her mom's tour

The shows have created many memorable moments, from its shout-outs to Tina Turner ever since news of her passing broke, to the major moves made by the organizers for its fans.

The latter was felt at a recent appearance at the FedEx Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland on August 6, when attendees were left stranded due to inclement weather and a delayed start to the concert.

© Getty Images Beyoncé's smash world tour comes to a close on October 1

However, DC's Metrorail announced on social media that thanks to Beyoncé and the tour donating $100,000, last trains out were extended by an hour.

The statement shared by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read: "Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight's Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro.

© Getty Images The production value has received immense acclaim

"The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses."

