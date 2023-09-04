Beyonce set for special celebrations with children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Monday sees Beyonce celebrate her 42nd birthday, but given that she's in the middle of her worldwide Renaissance tour, we wonder how the Alien Superstar singer is going to celebrate her big day.

Rather than taking the day of her birthday off, Beyonce is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday with 70,000 fans, as Monday evening sees her take to the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just outside Los Angeles.

For the last few dates of her tour, which fall in Virgo season, Beyonce's star sign, the mom-of-three has asked fans to help her celebrate her birthday, making a simple request on Instagram that those attending the concerts help her mark her big day.

© Getty Beyonce requested her fans wear silver to her upcoming concerts

"Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy," she continued.

While Beyonce isn't taking her actual birthday off, she has the next seven days off, with no tour dates planned until the 11th, when she returns to the stage in Vancouver, Canada, so we expect she'll be taking time to celebrate with her husband, Jay Z, and their children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

© Getty Beyonce could be planning a party after her concert

The good news for Bey is that her and her family's Bel Air home is just a 25-minute drive from the SoFi Stadium, so she'll be back home post-concert before she knows it, with time to celebrate the last few hours of her birthday.

Last year, she held her 41st birthday party at their home, with the party reportedly not kicking off until 10:30pm, so if the singer hopes to hold a post-show 42nd celebration, she has plenty of time!

How does Beyonce celebrate her birthday?

For her 41st birthday last year, the Destiny's Child star pulled out all the stops, with a guest list including Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Drake, Lizzo and Adele, with the theme being roller disco.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023

This year, perhaps Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be on the guest list since the royal couple attended Beyonce's gig over the weekend, adhering to the silver dress code, with the Duchess of Sussex wearing the most beautiful glittering silver skirt.

We can't wait to see how Beyonce celebrates her big day, both on stage and off.

