Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson shares career milestone amid break from show

The Heart Like a Truck singer has big plans coming up, with some fans concerned for her health

Yellowstone fans are waiting patiently for the show to return, with part two of season five rumored to be dropping in November, but show favorite Lainey Wilson has remained tight-lipped over whether she'll reprise her role as Abby.

Speaking of her return to the western show, Lainey told Country Living that she's waiting to hear from the show's mastermind, Taylor Sheridan. "I'm waiting for Taylor Sheridan to give me the green light and between tour and everything we'll figure it out," she said of whether we'll see Abby again.

"I laugh and say he hasn't taken me to the train station yet so I could easily be back in there, so we'll see," she added.

© Getty Lainey Wilson hopes to return to Yellowstone

Even if Lainey doesn't reprise her role as Abby, fans have a chance to see the country music sensation in September, as the 31-year-old shared she has some big career plans in the pipeline.

Taking to Instagram she revealed she's performing at the iconic Red Rocks outdoor music venue in Colorado, sharing it was on her bucket list to do so.

LOOK: Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson looks incredible in chic cowboy outfit

"Y’all…I am scratching another thing off the bucket list. I can’t wait to take on the legendary @redrocksco come Sep. 26," she told fans, adding: "If ya haven’t already, make sure to grab your tickets now cause they’re going fast!"

For fans who can't make it to the venue, Lainey added: "Can’t make it there in person? I’m bringing it to y’all, so tune in from anywhere in the world to catch the livestream of my performance on @veeps. Livestream tickets are on sale now!"

Fans were over the moon with her announcement, commenting: "Coming all the way from Tampa! Literally can’t wait!" and: "My mom and i will be there!! We are super excited and we are so looking forward to it!!"

The singer-turned-actress is certainly keeping herself busy at the moment, with fans concerned about her busy schedule.

© Getty Lainey Wilson's fans are worried about how busy she is

"Lainey, I believe in the hit it while you're hot concept. However, you are literally working your backside off. I would be careful. Take it easy sometimes. Take care so you can keep singing forever," one cautioned.

Here's hoping Lainey has some time off scheduled to make sure she's feeling on top ahead of her bucket list gig this month!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub