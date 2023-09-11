Amanda Owen sparks reaction with incredible family photos after social media hiatus

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shares nine children with her ex Clive Owen

Amanda Owen has broken her brief social media hiatus with a series of incredible family photographs.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the mother-of-nine, best known for her appearance in hit TV show Our Yorkshire Farm, shared a string of breathtaking sunset images featuring her adorable brood.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's family life

In the pictures, Amanda's youngest children could be seen splashing about in a serene lake flanked by rolling hills and the setting sun.

"The place to be [wave emojis] #yorkshire #homesweethome," Amanda penned in her caption.

© Instagram The TV star's kids cooled down in a refreshing lake

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Great to see you posting again, hope you and the family are all ok," while a second chimed in: "That is a gorgeous sky, and great to see your posts again. Hope you are all well."

A third remarked: "Gorgeous! So lovely to see you posting again beautiful lass," and a fourth sweetly added: "Hi @yorkshireshepherdess we have missed you all so much thank you for posting these stunning pictures and video of the children cooling off and having fun [heart emoji] much love to you all."

Amanda has been quiet on social media since her split from her husband Clive Owen. The former couple separated in 2022 after 21 years of marriage.

© Instagram Amanda shared a series of stunning images

The TV star did however return to Instagram back in June to share a touching series of snapshots sharing a glimpse inside their family life at Ravenseat Farm.

In the multi-photo post, she included an array of joyful images including pictures from Miles' birthday celebrations, photos of her farm animals basking in the sunshine, images of her daughters tending to Shetland ponies and a charming snap of her eldest daughter Raven holding an owl.

Alongside the carousel of snaps, Amanda simply penned: "Summer at Ravenseat," followed by a bright sunshine emoji.

Whilst Amanda and her family appear to be making the most of their sprawling farm, fans were left disappointed in July when the 49-year-old announced the closure of her Yorkshire farm.

© Channel 5 Amanda and Clive split in June 2022

At the time of its closure to the public, Amanda opted to post a simple message which read: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so, unfortunately, we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

Whilst the star didn't provide any further details about the farm's closure, we imagine Ravenseat will be open to the public again in the not-so-distant future.

The star has nine children

This isn't the first time visitors have been temporarily barred. Back in May 2022, Amanda stopped people from visiting the farm due to the family being overwhelmed by the busy lambing season.

The Owen family, in particular Amanda and her ex-husband Clive, frequently have their hands full to ensure the smoothing running of their expansive farm. From the business side of things to agricultural upkeep and organising cream teas for the public, the family work tirelessly to ensure that their idyllic farm is in tip-top condition.