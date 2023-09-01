Amanda Owen stuns in floaty dress as she finally breaks social media silence after farm closure

Amanda Owen shared the sad news back in July that Ravenseat Farm would be closing temporarily, although she did not go into details about why, and the Yorkshire Shepherdess has remained silent on social media following the news.

On Friday, Amanda returned to Instagram where she revealed that she was a judge for Deliciously Yorkshire, which celebrates all things food and drink in Yorkshire. The star looked incredibly glamorous as she rocked a floaty blue dress alongside a snazzy white pair of trainers and an ankle bracelet. Her brunette locks were worn loose as she smiled for the camera with the other judges.

WATCH: All you need to know about Amanda Owen's family life

In an excited caption, she said: "On the judging panel eating, cakes, buns and PIES!! Absolutely @deliciouslyyorkshire." She added stickers to her post that featured a slice of cake and pumpkin pie.

Amanda's famous farm, which featured in her series Our Yorkshire Farm was filmed with her children and ex-husband Clive, quietly closed back in July, with a message on the website reading: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

© Instagram Amanda joined the judging panel

The farm has closed on occasion before. Back in May 2022, members of the public were stopped from visiting due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.

Although Amanda has been silent on her social media, her eldest son, Reuben, has been sharing insights into his own life since the farm closed, including some sweet snaps with his mum.

Reuben has shared some photos of his mum since her social media break

Earlier this month, the teenager shared with his followers several photos looking at a huge JCB digger, and a large patch of land with the digger in the distance. However, he also shared a photo where he and Amanda wrapped their arms around one another, smiling together.

SEE: Amanda Owen's sons are all grown up in new photos from the farm

LOOK: Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen shares rare Ravenseat photos of mum Amanda and dad Clive

Comments on the post included: "Nice to see ur mum smiling," "Lovely to see your mum hope she's keeping well," "Great pictures… your mum looks great, hope she's OK," and: "Thanks for the pics Reuben, working hard as always but having fun too, appreciate the pic of you and your Mum, hope she is doing OK, please pass on love!"