Amanda Owen sparks major fan reaction with latest farm update

Amanda Owen loves sharing updates from her beloved family farm, Ravensreat, on social media and her latest photo on Wednesday sparked unanimous comments from fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Our Yorkshire Farm star, 48, shared a snowy update of two of her beautiful horses grazing out in the plummeting temperatures England has been hit with.

The stunning snaps also captured the impressively vast Yorkshire backdrop - and it's clear her followers miss seeing the idyllic setting on their screens.

"We need another series of Our Yorkshire farm," one fan replied. A second added: "Come on please do another series of Our Yorkshire Farm you really don't understand how much the show means to all of us," alongside a praying hands emoji.

Others were besotted by the gorgeous horses in the photos causing another fan to add: "Beautiful horses," with another adding: "Those whiskers," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The stunning pose comes just days after Amanda had a more harrowing update when she told her fans about the terrifying weather incident that occurred at the farm which can be seen in the video below.

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares major weather disaster at family farm

Loading the player...

The Yorkshire Shepherdess posted a number of videos and photos of the huge flooding that occurred on the land, which resulted in a "dangerous situation" on the farm.

Captioning videos from the ordeal, Amanda penned: "Yesterday was horrendous. Sleet and snow thawing made for serious flooding and dangerous situations whilst trying to fodder the sheep.

A second video featured on her Instagram Stories showed a number of sheep being carried away by the flood, but Amanda assured her 536k followers that, thankfully, no animals were harmed as she explained: "They stayed on low lying ground as gale force winds blew on tops but this was scary. You do your best but we were lucky that there were no casualties."

