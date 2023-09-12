Inside Ryan Reynolds’ super-close relationship with Blake Lively’s sister

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been married for over a decade, sharing four children, so it makes sense that Ryan has forged a close relationship with Blake's family.

Ryan has a particularly close bond with Blake's older sister, Robyn Lively, who paid tribute to the Deadpool actor on Instagram, proving how deep their relationship runs.

In a gushing post praising Ryan at an awards ceremony which saw him honored, Robyn wrote: "Such a thrilling night honoring the charming, dazzling, insanely talented with a sprinkle of good looks, @vancityreynolds!

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively and her sister, Robyn Lively

"His work ethic is unparalleled, his talent is limitless, his kindness is abundant and he smells really, really good. He deserves ALL the accolades and kind words that so easily gushed from everyone’s mouth that evening. But no one said it better than my sister. I’ve never seen so many grown men cry. She’s actual magic. What a proud sister moment, and what an absolute honor to have been a part of it."

Robyn has also referred to Ryan as her favorite brother-in-law in the past and is equally effusive in her support of her little sister Blake, who is 15 years her junior.

In honor of Blake's birthday last month, Robyn shared two adorable photos of herself and her sister on Instagram.

"Con amore siempre… L’amour you like crazy! Happy birthday sweet sissy! You make my world a happier place," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo in Paris, and a picture of them in childhood.

Fans adored the throwback, writing: "Beautiful pictures of you and Blake," and: "You two look so sweet, so cute."

Robyn and Blake have plenty in common, both acting since childhood. Robyn has appeared in Teen Witch, Chicago Hope, and most recently 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The sisters both having acting husbands too, with Robyn married to Bart Johnson, who appeared as Coach Bolton in the High School Musical series!

© Getty Robyn and Blake Lively have a 15 year age gap

Just as Robyn is close to Ryan, Bart and Blake have a special relationship too, having known each other since Blake was nine years old.

Celebrating her birthday, Bart wrote: "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to my favorite 9 year old!! Love you to the moon little sister! My bestest buddy for almost 3 decades!!" he captioned a picture of himself, Robyn and Blake at Disneyland.

Robyn and Bart have three children, Kate, 18, Baylen, 20, and Wyatt, 16, who we bet are close to Blake and Ryan's four children James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and their fourth baby who was born in 2023, despite their age difference.

© Getty Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson with their three children

