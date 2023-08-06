Ryan Reynolds shares sweet nod to Blake Lively while away from home and four children

It was an eventful day at the SToK Racecourse in Wales, where Wrexham A.F.C. faced off against MK Dons for their first match in League 2 of the English Football League.

Even though Wrexham lost 3-5, co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were still in high spirits, and the former shared a few photos capturing the insanity of game day.

The Canadian-American star, 46, included a special nod as well to his wife Blake Lively, who presumably was not at the game but whose presence was still felt.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

This was through Betty Buzz, her beverage company and one of Wrexham's sponsors, which had a full bar set-up at the arena. Ryan posted a photograph of the bar while also tagging Blake.

Joining him, in his wife's stead, was his close friend and social media "frenemy" Hugh Jackman, fresh off the Deadpool 3 set after the SAG-AFTRA strike caused production to shut down.

READ: Ryan Reynolds 'miraculously' changed the fortunes of entire town with Rob McElhenney

"Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes," Ryan captioned his photos, playfully adding: "Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as 'Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman' because I just found out you made the [expletive] title up."

© Instagram Ryan made a nod to Blake while at a Wrexham match in Wales

Hugh responded with a jab of his own in the comments section, writing: "Human kindness is overflowing." He shared some snaps of his own from his day at the game, once again taking a stab at his friend and co-star by captioning them: "FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!"

MORE: Ryan Reynolds claps back at 'brutal' comment as latest photos divide fans

The pair have been friends for years, first meeting on the set of 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. They're set to reprise their roles in the upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise.

© Instagram Hugh was present at the game alongside Ryan and Rob McElhenney

Earlier in July, Ryan shared a first glimpse of their transformations for the movie, days before the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced and production was put on pause.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds teases nostalgic, hilarious plans with latest venture

While the star's familiar Deadpool garb made a return, it looked like Hugh's Logan aka Wolverine had ditched the bicep-baring tank tops for a more classic superhero suit, a yellow and dark blue catsuit similar in style to his original iteration in the comics and the X-Men animated series.

© Instagram The two are set to co-star in the upcoming "Deadpool 3"

The third film in Marvel's comedic Deadpool franchise is currently slated for a May 3, 2024 release, nearly six years after the previous Deadpool 2 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

MORE: Ryan Reynolds' hidden creative talent, projects with Blake Lively – and how he makes his workspace 'kid-friendly'

Shawn Levy will be directing, with the Canadian filmmaker having previously worked with Ryan on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

© Getty Images Ryan's family has been a constant driving force behind his Wrexham adventures

While not much is known about the plot, it is believed that the multiverse might be involved, since this is beloved anti-hero Deadpool's first official outing as part of the MCU after the first two outings were led by Fox, especially given Hugh's involvement as Wolverine.