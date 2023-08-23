Phil Spencer's parents look so in love in unearthed wedding photo following their tragic death

The Location, Location, Location star's parents Anne and Richard were married for almost 60 years before their death

Phil Spencer and his siblings are coming to terms with the death of their parents Anne and Richard following a car accident on Friday following almost 60 years of marriage.

The family fondly recalled Richard and Anne's relationship, which began in the early 1960s after the bank manager and Waltham Primary School teacher met at a New Year's Eve party in Canterbury.

They got married at Canterbury Cathedral in 1964, and one unearthed photo shared by KentOnline shows the Location, Location, Location star's parents looking so in love. Richard, who had ditched his career in finance to buy Lower Garrington Farm shortly before their wedding, looked dapper in a black suit, crisp white shirt and checked tie.

Phil announced Richard and Anne died in a car accident on Friday

He gazed down at his new bride, who looked beautiful in a white dress with sheer lace sleeves and a sparkly brooch pinned to her bodice. She wore her brunette bob in curls, topped with a floral hair accessory and a daisy-trimmed veil.

Speaking of the purchase of their Canterbury farm, which is where David and Anne passed away, Phil’s sister Helen said: "It was a step into the unknown for him. The farmhouse was a bit of a state back then but Dad apparently showed it to Mum before asking her to marry him.

"It clearly didn’t put her off and they were married at Canterbury Cathedral on November 4, 1964."

Robert, who pulled David and Anne out of the car after it fell off a bridge and into the river, added to KentOnline: “They gave us an idyllic life as kids growing up on the farm. They would have never left the farmhouse, which will always be the hub of the family."

Phil confirmed the sad news that his parents had died in an Instagram post that read: "As a family, we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

"Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum's Parkinson's and Dad's Dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

The Location, Location, Location star announced his parents' death last week

"So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking 'now it looks like we will probably go together'. And so they did. That was what God had planned for them - and it was a good plan.

"The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it - they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

"Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

Phil Spencer's friend and co-star Kirstie Allsopp also shared a tribute to Phil's parents

"As many farmers do - my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts - he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.

"Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief - all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a 'good end' - this was it.

"It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage - to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future."

He ended the statement by adding: "Mum [and] Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be."

