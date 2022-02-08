Kirstie Allsopp makes major decision after backlash over house buying comments The Location, Location, Location star has come under fire

Kirstie Allsopp found herself under fire this week after reportedly suggesting its possible for "anyone" to buy a house.

The Location, Location, Location star made headlines after an article in The Sunday Times claimed she had said prospective homeowners could get onto the property ladder by cutting out extra expenditures, such as Netflix subscriptions and gym memberships.

She has now taken the time to share her perspective with her followers on Twitter – revealing in the process that she has made a big decision.

When one fan suggested she stop doing media interviews, 50-year-old Kirstie replied: "Good advice which I have already taken. I'm sticking to radio & podcasts, much more difficult to twist people's words when they come directly from their mouth to your ears."

Kirstie with her co-presenter and friend Phil Spencer

When a second follower enquired what had happened with the interview, she replied: "The Property Section got in touch with Phil, he wanted to do it so I said yes too. Unfortunately, the media editor, who I had never spoken to, twisted my words to suit her agenda and prejudices about me."

She continued: "The remarks that 'made the headline' did so because the Media Editor at the ST, who I had never spoken to, wanted them to, she had her own agenda. It's very difficult to combat that."

The star has taken to Twitter following the backlash

Kirstie purchased her first home at the age of 21 with financial help from her family. In her interview with the Sunday Times, she is quoted as saying: "When I bought my first property, going abroad, the easyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn't exist.

"I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I'd go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy lipstick. Interest rates were 15 per cent, I was earning £11,500 a year."

Kirstie has gone into more detail with her fans

She added: "I do think you have to ask yourself what your degree is giving you. Could you get a job at 18, stay at home with your parents for three years, and save every single penny, enough for a deposit?"

Kirstie acknowledged it required "enormous sacrifices" but said it "enraged" her when people claimed they simply could not afford to buy.

She further said that first time buyers should consider moving to cheaper areas 'in the north' if they wanted a better chance at buying a home.

