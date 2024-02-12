Who did Usher bring out for his halftime show? All his guest stars for the Super Bowl revealed

Usher lit up Las Vegas when he took to the stage as the headliner of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, and his list of guests was stacked.

The 45-year-old R&B superstar performed to a packed crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas that not only included the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers' fans and families, but celebrity attendees like Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, and more.

Here are all the stars that the "Burn" hitmaker brought out for his long-awaited halftime show and walk down memory lane…

Usher kicks off the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Alicia Keys

Usher brought out fellow R&B songstress Alicia Keys for a performance of their 2004 hit "My Boo," which became one of the most successful releases from Usher's seminal 2004 album Confession.

© Getty Images Alicia Keys was Usher's first guest during his halftime performance

The show kicked off with Alicia in a sweeping red cape, which came off to reveal a stunning stoned red-hot catsuit as she performed a section of her own song, "If I Ain't Got You," before transitioning to their duet.

The song, which won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, is considered one of the best R&B duets of the aughts and remains one of the biggest hits for both artists.

will.i.am

Usher brought out the producer and rapper when his setlist took a heel turn, abandoning the sultry and smooth vibe for a dance party that kicked off with a techno skate party.

© Getty Images The singer brought out will.i.am to perform their 2010 hit "OMG"

As the singer rolled out in black and blue sequined skates, will.i.am took to the stage to join the headliner for a performance of their 2010 hit "OMG."

Released in 2010 from the album Raymond v Raymond, the track became Usher's ninth number one and remains his most recent chart topper while becoming one of the best-selling songs of that year.

H.E.R.

But first, a surprise guitar solo from Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., who most recently collabed with Usher on their 2024 track "Risk It All," which was part of The Color Purple's soundtrack.

© Getty Images H.E.R. commanded the stage all by herself with a guitar solo

Dressed in a latex catsuit, she commanded the stage solo with her electric guitar routine while the singer bolted off to change his outfit for the final section of his show.

Ludacris and Lil Jon

Usher closed out the halftime show with a bombastic introduction to rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris. The former came out first to get the audience pumping with a brief segment from his 2013 hit "Turn Down For What."

© Getty Images Lil Jon and Ludacris closed the night out with Usher and their hit "Yeah!"

They then broke into what might be Usher's most enduring hit, the 2004 club anthem "Yeah!" which was that year's highest-selling song, for which they received an assist (get it?) from Ludacris.

