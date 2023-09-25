Holly Willoughby's surprise trip away with son Harry revealed

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse inside her surprise trip away with her eldest son Harry, 14.

The ITV presenter, who shares her adorable brood with her husband Dan Baldwin, made the revelation in her latest newsletter for her luxury lifestyle brand called Wylde Moon.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby makes rare comments about son Harry

Reflecting on her family life, Holly, 42, said: "We've had two really quiet ones on the bounce and I'm starting to think it's the way forward.

"Dan and I are so prone to making plans – because they always seem like a good idea at the time – but actually it's soooo nice to have the freedom to be spontaneous."

© Instagram Holly keeps Harry out of the spotlight

Elsewhere in her newsletter, the mother-of-three delved into her latest trip away with son Harry. "Last weekend, Harry didn't have a match, so he and I nipped down to surprise my parents," Holly explained.

"They're an hour and half away, so it's never a case of just popping in, but when time is on your side, there's no tonic like going home for a catch up and a cuddle. I'm not sure who enjoyed it more – Harry, who ate his way along the Sussex Hedgerows, or Bailey, who flat refused to get back in the car when it was time to go."

Aside from Harry, Holly is also a devoted mother to her youngest son Chester, eight, and her tween daughter, Belle, 12.

© Getty Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin wed in 2007

Speaking about how much she adores motherhood, the presenter previously told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Whilst Holly frequently shares insights into her family life away from the spotlight, the TV star rarely shares snapshots of her children's faces in a bid to protect their privacy.

Defending her parenting decision, Holly said on This Morning in 2021: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there."

She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

© Instagram Holly shares a close bond with her daughter Belle

This isn't the first time Holly has shared a sneak peek inside one of her family trips. Back in August, the presenter briefly stepped away from her presenting duties to enjoy a sun-drenched holiday in sunny Portugal.

Whilst the star didn't share many photos from her family holiday, she did write about her trip in one of her weekly newsletters.

© Getty The presenter launched Wylde Moon in 2021

Yearning for an endless summer, she penned: "It really has been a case of blink and you'll miss it this summer – in every sense! I can feel myself clinging on with every fibre of my being as conversations about school start to drip feed back into our life."

She went on to say: "I even popped the obligatory September kit list on the fridge this morning having got the kids to try everything on to see what we need. I swear I only bought new football boots last term…their feet never stop growing!!"