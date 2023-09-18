Holly Willoughby sees out summer in tiny strapless bikini

This Morning star Holly Willoughby isn't ready to let go of summer just yet

While many of us are getting ready to hunker down for autumn, This Morning host Holly Willoughby proved she's still clinging on to summer, sharing photos on her Wylde Moon website of herself wearing a series of tiny bikinis.

In a post celebrating summer, entitled "Postcards from the Summer 2023," Holly gave fans an insight into how she spent her break from This Morning – including making frozen cocktails, tucking into healthy salads and enjoying a break with her husband, Dan Baldwin, in Florence.

One photo showed the presenter in a purple bandeau bikini, with her trademark blonde bob tied back as she sipped a frozen cocktail, revealing that icy drinks were her beverage of choice during the warmer months.

"Frozen cocktails were my go-to this summer whether at home or abroad!" the star wrote.

"There’s something about an adult Slush Puppy that makes anywhere feel like summer. Here are some photos of the ones I made. The orange one is unmistakably a frozen Aperol Spritz."

Holly also donned blue swimwear, wrapping a towel around her body to get stuck into making her frozen cocktails.

Not content with wowing fans with just two swimwear looks, the 42-year-old also posted a snap of herself holding a large bowl of salad while wearing a tiny black bikini.

Alongside photos of Holly enjoying a walk with her mother, her pet dog Bailey and photos of her kids doing handstands in the pool, Holly wrote: "Whether spending time at home or abroad, the most important thing is to spend it together as a family.

"Blue skies and sunshine are healing for body and soul, no matter where you’re looking up at them… and eating and drinking under them! My family time is always full of al fresco cooking, making the best of local produce – whether that be picking it ourselves or heading down to the coast to see what delicious treats the sea has to offer! We’re all seafood crazy in this family!"

Holly's summer diet certainly looks healthy; alongside her giant Greek salad, packed with olives and fresh tomatoes, Holly also dined on oysters and poached eggs.

Though she has shared insights into what she ate over the summer, the mother of three has always been tight-lipped about how she maintains her toned figure.

"I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets," the presenter told Prima Magazine in 2017.

"I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

We respect Holly's stance and look forward to her autumn updates.

