Holly Willoughby returns from summer holiday in Portugal and reveals exciting family plans

Holly Willoughby is back in London after spending part of her summer in Portugal alongside her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

The This Morning presenter announced her return to Blighty on her weekly Wylde Moon newsletter, which she sends to subscribers every Monday afternoon.

Holly, Dan and their kids spent the summer in Portugal

Although she has been holidaying in the Algarve since July, the 42-year-old revealed "it really has been a case of blink and you'll miss it this summer" for her family.

However, Holly is excited to be back in her £3 million London home as she is looking forward to hosting family and friends in her stunning garden, which boasts an incredible outdoor kitchen, over the Bank Holiday weekend – but not before making sure her kids are kitted out before school starts in September.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby is a doting mother to three children

"It really has been a case of blink and you'll miss it this summer – in every sense! I can feel myself clinging on with every fibre of my being as conversations about school start to drip feed back into our life," she began her newsletter, before adding: "I even popped the obligatory September kit list on the fridge this morning having got the kids to try everything on to see what we need. I swear I only bought new football boots last term…their feet never stop growing!!"

The presenter, who is not due to return to This Morning until early September, continued: "We're not quite at the end just yet though and with the last Bank Holiday hurrah incoming, I've got everything crossed for a bit of late sunshine so we can see the summer out with family and friends in the back garden.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby is excited to party with friends over the Bank Holiday weekend

"I may even have sampled a new cocktail recipe for you all to kick the BH weekend off with a bang, but you'll have to keep an eye on our @wyldemoon Instagram page for that!"

The mother-of-three has often shared photos taken inside her home and in her gorgeous garden, and this week delighted fans by revealing her favourite flowers and sharing a great décor tip!

© Wylde Moon The presenter showed off her 'favourite Hydrangeas'

"And talking of the back garden, my favourite Hydrangeas are starting to feel papery and turn green, meaning it's time to cut some stems and fill a vase so the summer can live on in my house all autumn/winter long. These blooms really are the gift that keeps on giving!" she wrote.