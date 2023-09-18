Holly Willoughby details son Chester's 'tears' over new change in rare family insight

Holly Willoughby shared a new insight into her home life during Monday's episode of This Morning, revealing that her eight-year-old son, Chester, was in tears on Sunday night over his homework.

The This Morning star revealed that Chester's school work has "ramped up" since he began Year 3 of primary school earlier this month.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby details son Chester's 'tears' over new change

Holly opened up about her son at the beginning of Monday's show, which she hosted alongside Craig Doyle.

Chatting about sending his children back to school after the summer holidays, Craig said: "I love this time of year, don't you? It's not seasonal. We have the chaos of the kids going back to school. Now they're back in and starting to get their flow. [We have] mornings to ourselves, little walks and coffees."

© Instagram Holly's son Chester

Holly responded: "I know what you mean, there's a bit of time back but what about things like homework and after-school clubs and matches?

"Homework!" she repeated, before going on to reveal that Chester was in tears on Sunday evening. "Chester's in year three so his homework has ramped up," she said. "Yesterday was Sunday, he'd been playing football in the morning and he was really like, 'It's so unfair, why do we have to do this?'

"I was like, 'I know! We've all been there.'"

When Craig asked how long it takes to complete an hour of homework in Holly's household, the ITV star replied: "Well yesterday, a very, very long time between the tears."

© Instagram Holly Willoughby is a doting mother to three children

SEE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's children Harry, Chester and Belle

MORE: Holly Willoughby's birth stories of her three children

Holly sometimes shares glimpses of her home life in her Wylde Moon newsletter and recently revealed she was feeling nostalgic while reflecting on special memories with her three children.

"Nostalgia seems to be the overriding feeling right now," she said. "It feels like I'm constantly surrounded by moments that flood me with memories; from thinking about lost loved ones to watching the kids play and being reminded of when I was their age.

© Instagram Holly chooses to conceal her children's faces online

"Perhaps it's an age thing, or perhaps it's just the season to reminisce as life slows down for a time. Whatever the reason, I welcome the warmth this nostalgic hug brings and vow to make as many new memories as possible to fuel any future nostalgia."

As well as Chester, Holly also shares her 13-year-old son Harry and 11-year-old daughter Belle with her husband Dan Baldwin, whom she wed in 2007.

© GORC Holly wed her husband Dan Baldwin in 2007

In a recent newsletter, Holly explained that her eldest son, Harry, has moved into Year 10 of secondary school and is now preparing for his GCSEs.

"Harry begins the first year of his GCSEs this year and I sense that he feels like school has just got serious," she revealed.

"When we were discussing his options, a big deciding factor was to select subjects he naturally has a keen interest in and enjoys. Even as adults, life is easier when you focus on the joy that's there for the taking," she said, adding that she was happy to be back on the This Morning sofa following her summer break.