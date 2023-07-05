Holly Willoughby left her fans stunned on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to post a rare photo showing her daughter Belle for a heartwarming reason.

The This Morning presenter, who shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, uploaded a snap showing off her 12-year-old daughter's impressive artistic skills. The photo in question showed Belle's portrait of the artist Grayson Perry with Holly's daughter placing a proud hand on the painting.

Holly captioned the post on social media: "End of term take your artwork of [sic] the walls day… My Belle being inspired by @alanmeasles Congratulations Sir Grayson Perry on your knighthood."

The artwork made by Belle was clearly a dedication to Grayson who received his knighthood as part of the 2023 New Year's Honours at Windsor Castle last week for his services to the arts.

Holly's large following were more than impressed with Belle becoming quite the artist herself. One person wrote in the comments section: "That's really good well done Belle." A second added: "Great artwork Belle!!!!" as a third agreed: "That is such a lovely picture- you should frame it."

It seems it's not just Belle who is has caught the art bug in Holly's household, because the 42-year-old also shared a photo of her eight-year-old son Chester's artwork that he had made at school.

While his elder sister opted for a painting, Holly's youngest chose to create a sculpture of a 3D figure on paper to create the illusion of a shadow. The proud mum wrote in her caption: "This might be my favourite yet Chester… #shawdows," followed by the three heart emojis.

Holly's fans were also loving Chester incredible talent and one wrote: "Boy clearly has talent," as a second echoed this, commenting: "That's brilliant well done Chester."

Although Holly is clearly proud of Harry, 14, Belle and Chester, she choses to not post their faces on social media to protect their privacy. She's mentioned her decision to do this in the past, explaining on This Morning previously: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal.

"If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

But the broadcaster can't resist sharing some snippets of her home life and will include her children in her photos but only showing the backs of their heads.

Earlier this month, Holly showed Chester getting into the Pride spirit by sharing a photo of the eight-year-old with different colours in his hair and holding up a heart-sign with his hands. The proud mum wrote: "This is how we do Pride in school," followed by a rainbow emoji.