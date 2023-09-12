Holly Willoughby shares rare update on son Chester - see sweet photo

The This Morning presenter has three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby shared the sweetest update on her youngest son Chester this week, just days after they headed back to school.

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Monday evening to post the new story that's occupying Chester's reading time at the moment.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby got an early copy of Kevin the Vampire

Followers got a glimpse of the yet to be published book - Kevin The Vampire - on Holly's Instagram story, which shows her sitting beside Chester whilst the children's book's cover takes centre stage in the photo.

"Chester and I are very lucky to get an early copy of @mattbrownauthor new book 'Kevin the Vampire'...the monsters aren't the bad guys!" she wrote, and also included the link to pre-order the book on Amazon.

The mother-of-three looked youthful as ever with her glowing skin and a natural palette of colours for her end-of-day makeup. Chester's face, however, was cropped, keeping with Holly's vow to keep her children's faces hidden from social media.

© Getty Holly founded her own lifestyle and guidance brand WYLDE MOON

Indeed, reading time wasn't just a treat for Chester, but also for Holly's followers who are rarely privy to updates on the TV presenter's family life.

© Instagram Chester is Holly's youngest son

Nevertheless, fans can hopefully count on another adorable birthday post for Chester with his 9th birthday approaching later this month, though it will be difficult to match the wholesomeness of the snap last year which showed him enveloped in a blurry hug with his mother.

Holly wrote: "Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy...Happy 8th Birthday Chester...we love you so very much" followed by a collection of emojis including a red heart, birthday cake, and a football.

Fans eagerly swarmed the comments in a joint appreciation for Holly's family which she shares with husband Daniel Baldwin. Amongst countless Happy Birthday messages, one follower commented: "That's all that's important in life...family." Another said: "Nothing else in the world matters - this is the only thing that matters. Loved by your own."