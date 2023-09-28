Geri Halliwell-Horner makes heartbreaking revelation about childhood

The former Spice Girls star git very candid in her latest interview…

Geri Halliwell-Horner made a heartbreaking confession about her childhood on Tuesday.

The flame-haired former Spice Girl revealed details of her humble childhood whilst in conversation with Scary Mommy Magazine, revealing that she "remembers not having money," and "always felt outside of things".

© Europa Press Entertainment Geri and her mum

She explained: "When I was a little girl, I felt quite on the outside of things, I remember not having money".

The magazine added: "The books of C. S. Lewis transported her to other worlds when her parents couldn’t afford vacations; the public romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles made her believe that fairy tales could come true."

Up until the age of nine, Geri and her parents - her mother, a cleaner, and her father, a car dealer - lived in public housing Watford prior to their divorce.

© Photo: Getty Images Geri came from humble beginnings before she shot to stardom

Her humble confession in the interview couldn't be further away from the accompanying photoshoot which saw Geri sauntering for the camera in full popstar mode.

The mother-of-two was captured posing surrounded by pastel-hued doll houses and dressed in a slew of glamorous outfits.

One stand-out look saw the former Spice Girl flaunting her impeccably toned legs in a 60s-inspired minidress. The pure white piece was covered in oversized flowers, fashioned from the same luxurious material.

Geri slipped on a pair of fiery red stilettos adding a pop of colour to her all-ivory outfit. She also rocked a glossy red manicure and cherry red lipstick to tie in the crimson details.

As for her hair, she wore her auburn tresses swept up into a stylish ponytail with the front pieces of her hair positioned to frame her face. She also chose a winning chestnut-brown smokey-eye combination and brushes of warm bronzer.

That wasn't the only show-stopping look worn by the star. She was also photographed wearing a floor-length gown covered in newspaper print.

The monochrome colour scheme of the statement piece made way for the crimson details of Geri's ensemble, which popped even more when set against the red and white chequered-board floor of the set.

A close-up shot from the shoot also gave fans a close-up look of her subtle accessories which included a silver charm bracelet charm. As well as a gold ring on her left little finger.