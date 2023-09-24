Geri Horner can't hide excitement as she shares major celebration with fans

The former Spice Girl has been married to Christian Horner for eight years

Geri Horner recently shared an emotional behind-the-scenes moment from her life with fans, when she posted some poignant and exciting news.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram again following another victory – this time, for her husband Christian, and as you can see in the video below, the singer was incredibly supportive of his achievement…

Geri Horner shares majorly exciting celebration with fans

It’s been a busy time for their family lately, with Geri revealing her delight on social media earlier this week, as she celebrated the news that copies of her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, had started arriving in the UK.

Geri has been keeping fans updated on the progress of her new novel, which is aimed at young adults, and she finally shared the joyous clip. It saw the star take fans on a small unboxing as she showed off the cover, and revealed high praise for the tome from famed children's author Jacqueline Wilson.

© Getty Geri's husband Christian is the principal of Red Bull Racing

Reading the quote from the author, Geri enthused: "She likes it. This is a dream come true!" As ever, the busy mum was dressed in her signature colour of white, as she unveiled the books in an expansive room inside her country home, and with its wall-length windows it resembled a palace.

As the release date for the book draws ever closer, Geri wrote: "The first UK copies of @RosieFrostFalconQueen are in!! So happy to see it and hold it in my hands. Only two more weeks!"

© Instagram The star is enjoying life as much as ever

Fans were quick to offer their support including close friend and former bandmate Emma Bunton, who commented: "Yay, so proud my clever friend," while a second added: "So excited to read soon!! Please one more signing date in London!!!"

A third commented: "Congrats!! See you in the US leg of the tour! Can't wait to receive my copy!" and a fourth wrote: "Congrats Geri. Can't wait to see you in America. What a triumph."

© Instagram Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

Geri previously confirmed the news that she would be doing a book tour around the United States for the novel, after completing one in the United Kingdom.

SEE: Geri Horner looks angelic in denim shorts for sunset in royal-worthy garden

RELATED: Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction as she teases 'special surprise'

Captioning a snapshot of herself taking a phone call, the 51-year-old shared what had made her so emotional, writing: "This is the exact moment that I found out @rosiefrostfalconqueen was going to be published! I’m just as thrilled to see you all on my American book tour in TWO WEEKS."

© Getty The star has a new series of books coming out

Geri refers to her latest book, a novel aimed at young teenagers, on her website as: "A sweeping adventure filled with a hidden island, family secrets, shocking betrayals, amazing music, and girl power."

The writer's fans shared in her elation, rushing to send Geri love on her candid post. "Lovely candid photo! I know this feeling too and it’s almost like discovering you’re pregnant, because writing a book is creating a new being and a labour of love," one related.

© Getty Geri wearing a stunning cream suit

Another commented: "Geri, we will always cheer for you! You are the coolest!"

Ahead of her book launch, the mum-of-two told fans: "My family are really excited for this release, but they're also relieved because it's been nine years where I've disappeared into the shed for hours on end and they're like 'Where is she? Oh, she's with Rosie.'