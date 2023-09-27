Geri Halliwell-Horner reveals surprise new addition to luxury family home

Geri Horner, née Halliwell, has a stunning Hertfordshire home with her husband Christian Horner and her kids

Geri Horner, 51, divides her time between her Hertfordshire home and Oxfordshire country manor with her husband Christian Horner and kids, their son Monty, six, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 17, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine.

In a brand-new interview with Scary Mommy, the Spice Girls star opened up about her own childhood, turning the big 5-0 and her new book, Rosie Frost. The chat took place via Zoom, and it was a chance for Geri to reveal a surprising new addition to her grand dining room.

Geri's home office is what dreams are made of

"She’s Zooming from her stately dining room in London, where a giant Lego model of the Titanic — built by Monty, her six-year-old son with husband and Formula One star Christian Horner — is the only pop of colour against the all-white walls and furniture," pens the journalist.

Geri is known for her love for minimalist, muted colours, sporting an all-white wardrobe most of the time and she has decorated her home very similarly too, so this colourful statement may come as a surprise to many.

© Instagram The star loves muted interiors

The couple have amassed a reported £440 million fortune between them, so it's only natural that their homes are on the luxurious side.

Over the years, Geri's fans have been able to see glimpses inside both of her properties, thanks to her Instagram feed.

© Photo: Instagram The family live a country life

The Oxfordshire estate is probably the most impressive with acres of land and even a farm!

The surrounding land also features an enormous greenhouse and various vegetable patches for quite the wholesome lifestyle.

Geri and her F1 star husband have two stunning homes

During an interview with Luxury London back in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Fans were utterly obsessed with Geri’s orangery when she shared this yoga video from the space on Instagram. It has a grey Chesterfield sofa in front of large patio doors which open out onto the leafy garden. What a dream!

© Photo: Instagram The singer has a beautiful kitchen

The heart of the home – the kitchen – is as beautiful as you'd expect with off-white cabinets, a large AGA and a giant central island.

Geri has a piano at home

Elsewhere in the property, there is also a grand piano for Geri to fulfil her passion for music. A photo taken when Monty was a baby revealed the star used the piano top to display her BRIT awards, a wedding photo and a cute teddy.

