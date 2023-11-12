Geri Halliwell-Horner's fans go wild as she welcomes adorable new addition to family

Geri Halliwell-Horner is a proud mum and stepmum and loves spending time with her family. That brood has now expanded, as the singer revealed in the sweetest Instagram post on Sunday.

Geri took to the social media site to share a photo of a brown cockapoo puppy who looked up at the camera. He appeared to be leaning forward with his front paws dangling over the edge of a white dining room chair.

The tiny pup was also perfectly accessorised, wearing a dog-sized black-and-white bandanna. The star gushed in her caption: "Meet Otis, a new member of our family," adding a red love heart emoji.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

Her fans rushed to show their excitement, as one wrote: "So cute! Congrats," and others added: "Omg SO CUTE! Welcome to the Halliwell-Horner clan, Otis! [heart emoji],"Such a cutie," and: "Awww… little lamb he is beautiful".

Geri has had a lot to celebrate recently, as not only did she recently release her latest bestselling book, her first young adult novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, but she also starred in Gran Turismo, which was released in the United States on 25 August.

Geri welcomed a new puppy to her family

Due to the Hollywood strikes, however, the performer was not able to share details of the film until this week. In a new photo alongside her co-stars Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, Geri shared the incredible news about the film's success, revealing that it was the most popular film in the country at the time of release.

The mum-of-two was beaming with Orlando and David as she penned: "Finally… I can share this! What an epic adventure we had filming Gran Turismo. We were number one movie in USA!"

Geri also shared a selection of photos taken on the film's set, where she rocked an outfit very different from her usual all-white colour scheme, looking fantastic in a beige jumper and brown pair of chinos.

© Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock Geri has welcomed a new dog into her life

The actress also revealed how close she was with her co-stars as she shared a snap of herself embracing on-screen husband Djimon Hounsou and she also posed with younger stars Archie Madekwe and Daniel Puig, who play her on-screen children, Jack and Coby respectively.

Fans were quick to offer their support to the 51-year-old, as one commented: "Omg Hopper, Legolas and Ginger Spice at the F1 - name a better quad," while a second added: "Gorgeous in this colour outfit!"

© Instagram Geri starred with Orlando and David in the film

A third posted: "Yes you were!! Aaaaaaand a New York Times Best Seller!! Big Leo energy," while a fourth shared: "Loved you in this film @gerihalliwellhorner," and a fifth agreed: "She's in colour!!!!!! I mean muted but who cares!!! Gezza, the spice tour love!"

Back in May, Geri was in Cannes to promote the film and in one photo, the star resembled an angel as she rocked a gorgeous slinky shirt and trousers that highlighted her curves.

© Instagram Geri had a pop of colour for her movie appearance

Geri flashed a huge smile during her mini-photoshoot, showing off her stunning look in full. In her final photo, the Spice Up Your Life songstress shared a black-and-white snap as she walked through the outside area of a pristine hotel with a group of plants growing behind her.