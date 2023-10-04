Madonna, 65, is glowing in lace bra ahead of eagerly-awaited world tour

Ahead of her eagerly-awaited Celebration tour, Madonna, 65, stunned her fans with a series of captivating photographs on Instagram.

Known for her perennial ability to reinvent herself and remain relevant across decades, Madonna showcased her timeless appeal and age-defying beauty in these images.

Each photo seemed to capture a distinct aspect of the pop queen's essence. With braided pigtails, a low-cut top accentuating her figure, and striking makeup that magnified her vivid blue-green eyes, Madonna demonstrated her inimitable flair for self-expression.

One particular shot stood out as she confidently parted her lips, revealing her tongue, while another displayed her gloved hand gracefully resting on her cascading ringlets. Accompanying these dynamic visuals was a simple yet engaging caption: "Now Loading #madonnacelebrationtour."

© Instagram Madonna ahead of Celebration tour

Beyond her individual portraits, Madonna also offered her vast followers a sneak peek into her tour preparations.

Images featured her rehearsing on stage, donning avant-garde, alien-esque sunglasses paired with a hoodie and flowing black trousers. In a particularly bold shot, she seemed to make a rebellious gesture while seated onstage.

© Instagram Madonna behind the scenes

Responses to the post were overwhelming, with an outpouring of adoration and anticipation from fans.

One admirer stated: "I just know this tour will be the most special mind-blowing one out of all of them," while another nostalgically remarked: "Having seen every tour since 1990 I am more than ready for this."

© Instagram Madonna recently recovered from an illness

Clearly, the anticipation for her return is palpable, with fans reverently expressing sentiments like, "Queen Mother Madonna, we are ready to worship at your altar."

Despite facing health challenges earlier this summer that required hospitalization, Madonna's spirits seem undeterred.

She was seen celebrating her birthday in Lisbon, where she joyfully sang alongside her daughter, Lourdes.

© Instagram Twins Stella and Estere join Madonna at her 65th birthday celebration

Dressed in a flowery ensemble and a striking silver dress, she appeared truly ecstatic. Reflecting on her birthday and the joy of dancing again, she expressed on Instagram: "I'm So Grateful. Thank you, Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Madonna's expansive family includes Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 23; David Banda, 18; Mercy James, 17; and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna's Celebration tour, her first in three years, is slated to begin in London. It will subsequently traverse through renowned cities like Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris, and Milan, among others.

The tour was officially announced in January, with Madonna conveying her enthusiasm, stating: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."