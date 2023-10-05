ABC host Deborah Roberts' family photo leaves fans stunned

Deborah Roberts shared a rare family throwback on Thursday morning as she looked back on memories with her siblings, and her fans were left absolutely stunned.

The newly announced co-lead anchor of ABC's 20/20, the 63-year-old took to Instagram with a photograph of her six siblings, featuring five sisters and only one brother.

Deborah herself sported a bob that flared at the sides (a classic "flip"), wearing a silk green blouse with a scarf tied around the waist, a black pencil skirt, and a long beaded necklace, a perfect time capsule of a fit.

She wrote alongside the image: "Thankful Thursday throwback. When growing up in a large family, it's hard to believe that the challenges and dinner time chaos will later warm your heart when looking back.

"Ran across this photo recently and just broke into a grin thinking of my beautiful sibs and our boundless support and love for each other. So blessed to have been lifted in life by this bunch!"

Fans loved getting a glimpse into the journalist's early life, although many were stunned to see all the sisters and her lone brother standing beside them, as one commenter wrote: "Your poor brother with all those sisters!"

Another gushed: "Oh my gosh, I totally agree with you. Six kids in our family and so much hustle and bustle and chaos during dinner time but now when I look back, it just fills my heart so much!" and a third added: "Wow, all those women in one house, the drama!!"

Deborah now has a big family of her own with her husband Al Roker, a popular TV personality himself, the longtime meteorologist of NBC's Today Show.

She and Al are parents to a daughter, Leila, 24, and son Nick, 21, and they also co-parent Courtney, 36, Al's daughter from his first marriage.

Her family members were present to cheer her on when it was announced last week that after months as the contributing anchor of 20/20, she was finally being promoted to co-lead with longtime colleague and friend David Muir.

Deborah's message alongside the new promotional image of the two hosts read: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor ABC 20/20 alongside my friend and colleague David Muir.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs."

She continued: "It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

Deborah was later given a celebration on the set of the show, with images she posted capturing her being feted with a speech from David, appearances by Al, her ABC colleague Robin Roberts (with her new wife Amber Laign), and ABC News president Kimberly Godwin, plus scores of decorated cupcakes.

