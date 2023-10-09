GMA star Ginger Zee sparks fan reaction with ultra-rare family photo

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee delighted fans at the weekend with a precious family update featuring her two sons Adrian and Miles.

Taking to Instagram, Ginger, 42, posted a rare photograph of herself enjoying an evening out with cherished friends. In the snap, the beloved meteorologist could be seen beaming alongside her eldest son Adrian, seven, whilst her youngest son Miles, five, could be seen in the background looking ever so slightly mischievous.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's younger son Miles enjoys cleaning their house

Adrian stole the limelight thanks to his humongous grin which revealed a few missing teeth. How adorable!

"When @lindseygro comes home from Florida," Ginger penned in her caption. "@scottiek99 @samwnek @benaarontv… and Scottie & I are actually in decent clothes for a photo. Great night #friendship."

© Instagram Ginger shared the sweetest photo of her two boys

Ginger's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote: "Looks like a great time was had. Love Adrian flashing that gap smile like a badge of honor," while another chimed in: "Love the smile with the missing teeth. You're a lucky mom with those two cuties."

A third noted: "Wow Ginger you look beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful picture."

Ginger shares her two boys with her husband Ben Aaron. The lovebirds – who met through a mutual friend – exchanged vows during an intimate, beachside ceremony in her native Michigan, celebrating later at The Inn at Bay Harbor.

© Instagram Ginger and Ben tied the knot in 2014

Ahead of their nuptials, Ginger told People magazine: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I've never been more ready for anything in my life."

Since tying the knot, the couple have relished spending quality time in New York City where they now live with their two boys. And while Ginger adores sharing family updates over on her social media channels, the TV presenter has scaled back on the amount of snapshots she shares.

© Instagram Ginger and her husband Ben share two children together

The couple spoke about their parenting decision last year, telling fans: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

Earlier this month, Ginger shared a very rare glimpse inside their family routine with a heart-melting snapshot of Adrian and Miles enjoying an essential fall activity - apple picking.

© Instagram Ginger and her family had a blast apple picking

Posting photos from the fun-filled day trip, Ginger first shared a shot where she is alongside her husband, sons, and friends – including her GMA weather colleague Somara Theodore – huddled atop a rock, with a green, mountainous range serving as their backdrop.

© Instagram Adrian and Miles appeared in high spirits

"Apples were picked. Apple cannons shot. Mel's rock visited," Ginger noted in her caption, adding: "And a glorious fall weekend drying out."

"Beautiful memories, great pics!!!!!" one of her fans wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aww yay glad you had a wonderful weekend," and: "Beautiful family @ginger_zee! I can't believe how big your adorable boys are now!!!" as well as: "Fun time for you and your kids," plus another fan added: "Such a great spot to celebrate a beautiful day with your beautiful family!!"