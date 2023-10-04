Good Morning America star Ginger Zee wows in slinky negligee as she makes unexpected confession

Ginger Zee is currently on the road, but the star never looks anything less than perfect even when she's away from home. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared the secret behind her flawless look, while also looking ravishing in a slinky negligee.

The star looked absolutely phenomenal in her lacy outfit as she spoke to her followers about how she wears her eye makeup for two days. In her clip, she said: "Want to know a makeup hack? I sleep in the makeup put on me by a professional. So, Celine put this on [at] 5am this morning and we'll see what it looks like 24 hours from now, it's not gross I promise."

The video then transitioned to the next day where her complexion still looked as magical as before. Ginger then took fans through more of her makeup routine, including eye pads to "calm any swelling underneath." The star then undertook a busy day and her makeup looked as good as it had before, even after 40 hours!

However, she did remove her makeup afterwards, admitting that it was getting "gross" if she left it for much longer.

In her caption, she penned: "Something you may not know about me… I sometimes leave my eye makeup on for two days. Listen, @celineelisemua did a stellar job [and] I could disrupt her art. Also saves me like ten minutes every time."

Fans were divided over the moment, as one said: "Omg Ginger I get it, I totally get it but, sleeping with makeup on is so bad for our skin and eyes," while a second noted: "You do that and still have great skin??? You are so blessed my dear. p.s. no makeup needed."

A third added: "The hashtag! #lookawaydermatologists also ophthalmologists!! Thank you for your honesty!!" while a fourth shared: "And this made me love you even more!!" and a fifth commented: "Nice night gown."

Ginger's job takes her all across the country, and she oftens takes on some very daring assignments and last month, she embarked on a fascinating journey in the vast expanse of the sky, piloting a plane through Hurricane Lee alongside the expert crew of The NOAA Hurricane Hunters.

Ginger is a beloved part of the GMA family

A captivating photo of her confidently occupying the pilot's seat was shared, followed by a gripping video of her time with the skilled NOAA crew. Donning an ABC News hat, with her hair neatly pulled back and equipped with a headset, Ginger's radiant smile depicted her exhilaration and excitement, despite the looming threat of the hurricane.

Her accompanying caption beautifully encapsulated her journey: "Just about 5 hours ago I got off the @flynoaa Hurricane Hunter P30 named Kermit. We flew right into the heart of hurricane #Lee, guided by their phenomenal crew.

"While I've always held their work in high regard, this firsthand experience truly highlighted the immense effort that goes into gathering critical storm data. They even entrusted me with piloting Kermit! Catch the entire adventure and updates on Hurricane #Lee on @goodmorningamerica."

Her daring endeavor didn't go unnoticed. Fans and followers were aflutter with reactions, ranging from admiration to awe. "Such an awe-inspiring experience! It's surely one for the books," one commented. Another fan echoed the sentiment, "From tornado chases to flying into a hurricane – you truly engage with nature in its rawest form!"