From Richard Gere to the Beckhams: See the most enviable celeb vacations of the summer

Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva had some fun in the sun together with their two young boys, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, while on vacation in the Azores Islands.

The gorgeous getaway is located off the west coast of Portugal and is sometimes called the ‘Hawaii of Europe’ thanks to its rolling green fields, hot springs and extinct volcanoes. Alejandra posted a cute black and white snap of her two boys on Instagram playing by the water, captioning it, “Precious moments, precious presents #family #nature” – it seems the islands suit the family!

The vacation comes as the Geres prepare to move across the world to settle in to Alejandra’s home country, Spain. Richard spoke to Vanity Fair about the move, saying, "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States.”

"[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," he continued. The pair splashed out on an 11 million euro property in Madrid, complete with a heated pool and a wine cellar.