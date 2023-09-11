Ginger Zee steals the show in mini wedding guest dress for star-studded celebration

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee, 42, was among many stars who celebrated Robin Roberts, 62, and Amber Laign's wedding over the weekend.

Following the ceremony in Robin and Amber's backyard in Connecticut, the meteorologist was pictured looking striking in a silky mini dress with one spaghetti strap and a belted waist.

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised on their wedding day

The midnight blue number offset her tan and highlighted her gym-honed legs. Beauty-wise, Ginger rocked glowing skin, peachy blush and dark lashes, wearing her hair in natural curls that fell past her shoulders, which she later tied up to party at the evening reception.

© Instagram The GMA star looked stunning in a deep blue silky mini dress

"Robin & Amber [heart emojis] everyone was on the dance floor from the first beat, energized by the gorgeous love and joy we were so honored to witness #love #wedding #joy," she captioned the Instagram post.

© Instagram Ginger put her hair up for the evening reception

Compliments came flowing in for Ginger's wedding guest dress, with one writing: "You looked so beautiful Ginger! Adorable dress on you!" and another adding: "Ginger... how can I get a similar dress like yours?... I love it!!" A third remarked: "Ginger, best dress ever!!! And you look beautiful… as do both of the brides."

Ginger was joined by her husband Ben Aaron, her GMA co-stars Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and Jennifer Ashton, ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts and her husband, Today anchor Al Roker.

Robin and Amber were set up on a blind date 18 years ago, which the GMA star almost cancelled. The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement at the start of 2023, telling author Gabby Bernstein: "I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet. I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

She revealed they delayed their wedding amid Amber's health, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Robin added: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

Photos show Robin looking stunning in a statement white halterneck gown with an embellished neckline, which co-ordinated beautifully with Amber's cowl-neck gown with a tulle train.

Alongside the first photos of her big day, Robin wrote on Instagram: "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

