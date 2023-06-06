Piers Morgan reacts to Holly Willoughby’s divisive This Morning statement about Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan has opened up about his reaction to Holly Willoughby’s statement about Phillip Schofield on This Morning, saying that the star is in an "impossible position" while adding that the nature of television work means that people you think are your friends will "chuck you under the bus".

After playing a clip of her opening statement from Monday’s show on TalkTV, Piers initially compared it to Jennifer Aniston’s fictional speech after her co-star is accused of sexual harassment on The Morning Show, before continuing: "I like Holly Willoughby, she’s a good friend of mine. I’ve known Phillip Schofield for a long time! I like Holly and she’s in an impossible position.

WATCH: Meet the 2023 Love Islanders

"She had to come back contractually and do what she did. I wrote this piece - the speed at which people go from heroes in this game where charities are falling over themselves to use them, people they think are their friends at work. Here’s a message, they’re not in most cases."

Speaking about the nature of showbiz, he added: "In most cases, they will chuck you under the bus and into a grave as soon as look at you while simultaneously ringing the bosses trying to get your job. It’s the nature of the beast. It’s ruthless, it’s horrible, and we’ve seen it laid bare as its worst."

© Photo: Getty Images Piers said he and Holly are friends

The TV personality also spoke about moving on from the scandal, saying: "At some point, you have to move on from this. Unless something comes out, unless the young man concerned and contradicts Phillip Schofield’s version of events, what else do people want?

"Phillip is a broken guy, he’s not going to work on television again, he’s lost almost everything in his life. I don’t know what more the vain mob on Twitter want from Phillip Schofield that he hasn’t already lost."

© Photo: Rex Piers discussed Holly's new statement

Piers' comments come after Holly returned to the ITV show following a break while the drama surrounding Phillip after he admitted to having an affair with a younger man unfolded. Speaking to the viewers, the mum-of-three said: "Firstly, are you okay? I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."

Holly spoke out about the Phillip drama

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday with Josie Gibson

Her statement received a mixed reaction from viewers, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it. While some gave Holly their full support, others felt that the statement was insincere.

Phillip has denied that Holly had any knowledge of his relationship with the male colleague and that he had reached out to her with no response. He explained: "I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement. I said that you don't have to reply, you probably can't, but I want to say I'm desperately, desperately sorry."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.