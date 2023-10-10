Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner custody battle: new details emerge of daughters' updated living situation

After what started off as a messy divorce and even messier custody battle for their daughters, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have landed on an amicable, though temporary, resolution.

Back on September 21, the Game of Thrones actress, 27, filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, demanding that their kids, daughters Willa and Delphine, be returned to their mom's home country of England.

Shortly after, the two landed on a temporary agreement where the girls were not allowed to leave the New York area, however they have now settled on a new custody arrangement.

See Sophie Turner's wedding dress from 2019 wedding to Joe Jonas

Court documents obtained by People reveal that Joe and Sophie will be swapping time with their daughters back and forth until early 2024, when their new interim consent order expires.

The court documents share in detail the estranged couple's schedule and custody agreement for the upcoming months, and that they have until the end of December to establish a plan beyond the interim consent order.

For now, the two girls, who are three and one years old, will remain with their mom until October 21 – the three have been residing in Taylor Swift's TriBeCa apartment – and they are allowed to travel throughout both the United States and England during that time.

© Getty Joe and Sophie were married for four years

They are to be returned to their father on the 21st, and will stay with him until November 2nd, and then again with their mom until November 22nd.

MORE: Sophie Turner makes bold statement with social media return amid Joe Jonas divorce, custody

MORE: Sophie Turner steps out in vampy revenge dress amid custody battle with Joe Jonas

Beyond that, they will be celebrating Thanksgiving with their dad, as he will have custody of them from the 22nd until December 16th, and they will spend Christmas with their mom, who will have custody of them from the 16th to January 7th.

© Instagram The two announced their split in early September

Though they will be in Sophie's care until the first week of January, per their agreement, the two are required to "jointly submit a status report letter" regarding their ongoing mediation and custody agreement before December 23.

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano Prior to their divorce, the former couple sold their Miami home

In Sophie's September lawsuit, she accused Joe of "wrongful retention" of their daughters, and claimed he was refusing to return their daughter's passports to her.

MORE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has finally been revealed amid custody dispute

© Getty Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016, when she was 20 and he was 27

She argued that prior to their divorce, they planned to raise their daughters in England, and that they are "fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England," receive their primary healthcare in the country, and "participate in extracurricular activities, playdates, and cultural activities" across the pond.

In a statement to HELLO!, Joe's reps in turn argued: "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," adding: "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.