James Martin's new look has fans doing a double take

James Martin has sparked a major reaction with his latest Instagram picture, with fans doing a double take.

Taking to his social media page on Wednesday, the ITV chef – who hosts James Martin's Saturday Morning each week – uploaded a snap from his studio kitchen alongside celebrity guest Joss Stone.

"@jossstone in the house, wonderful to see her again!" he wrote in the caption. But it seems fans were rather impressed with James' appearance, and quickly commented on his "new look".

One remarked: "Looking good James!!" Another said: "James Martin has always been a stunner. More so as he grows older." A third post read: "Lost weight James looking [three flame emojis]." A fourth person stated: "Wow you're looking good James." [sic]

© Instagram James caught up with singer Joss Stone

James has previously opened up about his healthy lifestyle, saying how eating fish twice a day is one of the game-changing adaptions he has made to maintain his trim figure - and he's not even making super complicated fish dishes.

"What could be simpler than pan-frying a little bit of salmon and serving it with some great new potatoes and seasonal veg?" he said, adding: "Losing weight is a balance of everything, it's getting off your arse and doing more and not eating less, but eating a variety of different things."

Meanwhile, James recently made headlines after he was accused of bullying television staff. In July, the TV presenter was suspected of "intimidating behaviour".

© Shutterstock James Martin on This Morning

Deadline reported that ITV received a complaint in May about his conduct towards production staff and crew on set. It came five years after an initial complaint was made regarding an incident that occurred on set of his Saturday Morning series in 2018.

© Shutterstock The TV chef lives in Hampshire with his partner Louise Davies

In a statement, James apologised as he addressed the crew, but also told of his cancer diagnosis for the first time. "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time," he wrote.

"I have always strived to keep my private life private. However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

© Getty James Martin dotes on his two dogs Ralph and Cooper

The former Ready Steady Cook favourite revealed that the end of 2017 was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life," where he dealt with the death of his grandfather and a burglary at his home, with whom he shares with his long-term partner Louise Davies.