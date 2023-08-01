James Martin responds after 'TV dad' defends ITV chef's shock bullying accusations

James Martin raised eyebrows last week when he was accused of bullying during filming, something for which he has apologised for.

The 51-year-old was accused of "bullying" and displaying "intimidating behaviour" towards his crew, and in his lengthy statement, the celebrity chef remorsefully explained his actions and went on to confirm his cancer diagnosis for the first time.

The message, which was shared on social media, was met with huge response, with many of his celebrity friends voicing their support towards him including his "TV dad" Brian Turner.

The 77-year-old chef wrote on Twitter, now known as X, that he was proud of James despite the allegations he bullied production staff on his shows. "In my view you make me proud to be your TV dad," he said. "You have always been there for me whenever needed. Stay as kind as you always are, tough when needed and true to your Yorkshire principles. X." In response, James had "liked" the message.

© Shutterstock The celebrity chef has since apologised

In his statement, James addressed the crew and wrote: "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time."

"I have always strived to keep my private life private," he continued. "However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

The former Ready Steady Cook favourite revealed that the end of 2017 was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life," where he dealt with the death of his grandfather and a burglary at his home, with whom he shares with his long-term partner Louise Davies.

© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock The TV star is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies

"Later that month I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working," he added. "I was devastated that she had to go through that alone."

Sharing his cancer diagnosis, James continued: "On top of this I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.

"After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home."