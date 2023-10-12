The Daily Lowdown: Cher denies kidnapping allegation in new interview

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Cher, who has denied kidnapping allegations, Beyoncé's iconic appearance at Taylor Swift's premiere last night, as well as Peter and Emily Andre's baby news.

Also, details of Robbie Williams' new Netflix series has been released and Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed the first words she said to Chris Rock after he slapped him at the Oscars last year.

Listen to today's episode below…

Taylor Swift shut down The Grove shopping center in LA last night to host what can only be described as the premieres of all premieres for her brand new Eras tour concert film. Yes, she and her celebrity pals including Beyoncé headed out in support of the pop icon, and I think it's safe to say she's a 'Swiftie'! And Queen B and even had Taylor fangirling as she posted a video with Queen B on her Instagram account showing them munching on popcorn - there are no words, how could you ever emotionally recover from that?

Pandora's Box has been opened according to Robbie Williams, whose Netflix docuseries release date has been revealed along with a brand new programme. The new show, which is set to air on 8 November will look back at the singer's life as well as the highs and lows of his career. Now if it's anything like the previous biopic series we've had from the platform it's going to be excellent. Just last week we had David Beckham's new series drop and it's all everybody has been talking about.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Cher denied abduction allegations

Cher has denied the allegations that she hired four men to kidnap her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allma from a New York City hotel room. The claims were made by Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, in divorce papers from last December. Cher, denied the abduction allegations when asked about the story by People Magazine and declined to comment further, but did confirm that the private family matter is related to her son’s addiction issues.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed the first words she said to her husband Will Smith after he famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The 52-year-old actress, who claimed at first she thought it was a skitt, told People Magazine that she asked Will: "Are you ok," following the incident. Will ended up being banned from Academy events for an entire decade. In the same interview, Jada revealed she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016 when they separated in secret. The pair share two children, Willow and Jayden.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

And finally, congratulations are in order Emily and Peter Andre who have revealed they are expecting their third child together. The happy couple, who are already the doting parents to ten-year-old Amelia and six-year-old Theo, shared the news on social media this morning. Emily is also the doting step-mum to Princess and Junior, whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.