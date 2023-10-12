Princess Andre reacts to step-mum Emily Andre's pregnancy news

Princess Andre couldn't be more pleased for her doting step-mum, Emily Andre, who revealed on Thursday that she is expecting her third baby.

The influencer, 16, took to her Instagram account with a sweet comment for her step-mum. Princess wrote: "Congratulations," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Getty Emily and Princess share a close bond

The post showed Emily and her husband, Peter Andre, posing for a heartfelt photo on Instagram. In the snap, the pair beamed from ear to ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.

They also wrote: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Princess and Emily have always had the sweetest bond. The doctor is incredibly supportive of the 16-year-old and has previously been seen accompanying her at events for Pretty Little Thing, whom Princess is a brand ambassador for.

On Sunday, Princess stepped out at the Pride of Britain awards an event in at which she is usually joined by step-mum Emily, however, this year, the teen walked the red carpet on her own and looked gorgeous in a floor-length silver dress adorned with sparkles.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Emily is so supportive of Princess

"Incredible Night," penned on Instagram alongside a number of glamorous photos from her dazzling look. She looked gorgeous and added a pair of matching glittery open-toe heels.

Whilst the blonde beauty tends to wear her waist-length tresses styled in her natural tight princess curls, for the glamorous evening she opted to switch up her usual 'do. This time she wore her locks piled high on top of her head which made way for her flawless face of camera-ready makeup.

© Photo: Rex The pair usually attend Pride of Britain together

She upped the ante with her glam for the evening and opted for layers of gold eye shadow, fluttery mascara-clad lashes, warm bronzer and natural pink lipgloss.

Princess was primed to perfection for her red carpet appearance, her immaculate French manicured nails, also on full display.

© Karwai Tang Princess looked so fabulous on Sunday

Princess' new sibling will mean, the Andre clan will have a total of seven in their blended family. Peter shares Princess and son Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price. He and Emily share two younger children, Amelia, 10, and Theo, six.

The new family addition couldn't be better news for Emily and Peter who have both previously revealed they would both like to have another child.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.