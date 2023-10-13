Jools Oliver shares heartbreak over daughter Poppy as she begins adventure with boyfriend

Jools Oliver faced an emotional week as she bid farewell to her eldest daughter Poppy and her boyfriend Ben as they began an adventure around the world.

The couple, who recently graduated from Leeds University, were dropped off by their respective families at the airport before they made their way to their first destination – Bali.

© Instagram Jools Oliver hugged Poppy tightly as she headed to the airport

"Oh my word well that was SO hard," Jools began her emotional post. "Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben."

She continued: "Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and every one of us are going to miss you so deeply. I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest."

© Instagram The couple's first stop is Bali

Giving her valuable advice, she added at the end: "Just be safe and happy and look after each other xxx it goes without saying that I am counting down the days till you come home LOVE YOU xxxx."

Jools chose to share a sweet photo of herself hugging her daughter Poppy tightly outside of their family home. Whilst the mother-of-five still seemed to be in her pyjamas, Poppy was ready for her adventure, carrying a big backpack on her shoulders, no doubt filled with all the necessary items to make her trip around the world a success.

Later on her Stories, Jamie Oliver's wife shared two photos showing Poppy and Ben at the airport walking towards the security area.

"Hurry home," she simply wrote alongside the first photo.

© Instagram The drop off was emotional for both families

Poppy was the first of the Oliver clan to fly the nest, later followed by Daisy, 20, who is currently at University. At home, however, Jools and Jamie still have three gorgeous children, Petal, 14, Buddy, 13, and seven-year-old River.

The family recently marked a major milestone, celebrating the first boy in the family becoming a teenager.

© Instagram Buddy Oliver recently celebrated his thirteenth birthday

“Our first teenage ‘boy’ in the house and so far, what an absolute privilege,” Jools wrote on Buddy’s birthday on Instagram. “Thank you Buds for your ridiculous humour, your unbelievable kindness, your positive attitude always and your outrageously loud singing voice in the car.

“Our journeys home from the endless rugby and cricket matches are my very favourite times, so much laughter and chat plus the occasional begging to go to a McDonald’s. We cannot wait to celebrate with you later have a wonderful day little dude.”