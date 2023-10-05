Jools Oliver melts hearts with incredible photo of lookalike daughter

Jools Oliver is a loving mum to the five children she shares with husband Jamie and on Thursday she headed out on a small adventure with her daughter, Poppy, 21, who finished her university degree earlier in the year.

Jools didn't reveal too much about where they were headed, but the duo appeared to be sitting in the restaurant at a local farmers' shop with wooden flooring around them and plenty of delicious-looking foods available to buy. Jools and Poppy were say close to an aisle that was filled with jars of jams and chutneys, while a fridge section laden with bottles could be seen behind them.

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

The star's daughter looked radiant in the photo as she shyly looked out to the corner, with her honey-blonde locks swept to the side as they flowed down her shoulder. The 21-year-old looked very chic in a navy-blue jumper as Jools attached a yellow heart to the photo.

Poppy and Jools have been spending plenty of time together since Poppy finished up university degree back in June. The model shared several photos from Poppy's big day, including the traditional throwing of the cap in the air.

© Instagram Poppy headed for a day ouy with her mum

"What a wonderful, happy extremely emotional day celebrating Poppy's graduation" Jools wrote in a gushing caption. "We have never felt so proud."

Reflecting on Poppy's fighting spirit during her school days, Jools recalled: "At the age of 4 you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready though many of your classmates were.

© Jeff Spicer Jools and Jamie share five children

"You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch. That's my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading and writing and thankfully it has never stopped!"

The mum-of-five finished her message by saying: "Pops this really is an end of an era and we cannot wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings [heart emoji].

© instagram Jools was so proud of Poppy's achievement

"Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed," added Jools. "With Poppy's year being the 'Covid freshers' they really deserve better that being the understatement!!!

"So much sweat and tears literally went into Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams. Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight! "They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation. Hoping this happens very soon [heart emoji]."

The Oliver family are incredibly close

The emotional post was flooded with comments, with Tana Ramsay writing: "Congratulations Poppy! What an exciting future you have, all that hard work has paid off x."

Another follower said: "Totally agree thank you for highlighting this .. they deserve so much better xx Congratulations to Poppy xxx." A third post read: "Fantastic words! Well done. These poor kids, it makes me sooooo mad."