Jamie Oliver's wife Jools wows in show-stopping sparkly mini dress for date night

When not raising five children or working on her inclusive lifestyle brand with Next, Little Bird, Jools Oliver can be found wowing in date night outfits - and we're loving her look from last night's outing with her TV chef husband, Jamie Oliver.

The former model, 48, attended the Headline Gala Screening of 20th Century Studios' The Bikeriders on Thursday night, which took place during the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Showing up with husband Jamie at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre, Jools took our breath away in a sparkly mini dress which we know will serve her right into the coming festive season.

Jools looked stunning alongside husband Jamie

Jools chose a mid-thigh length silver sequin dress which featured a flattering wrap cut and a modest rounded neck.

To further add to the drama, the lifestyle brand owner opted for black peep-toe heels with silver sequin bows that tied the look together seamlessly.

Jools clearly got the memo about oversized blazers being a staple trend for our autumn/winter wardrobes. She opted for a black structured blazer to add an edgy feel to the glitzy dress.

Jools looked relaxed alongside husband Jamie at the premiere

So as not to overpower the sparkly number, Jools wore her hair in an understated bob and went for a fresh natural makeup look which has become the star's signature look as fans can see on her Instagram where she frequently shares candid family photos with her 562 thousand followers.

Jools wore her hair in a simple bob to compliment her sparkly dress

Husband Jamie, best known for hosting shows like Channel 4's Jamie's Fifteen Minute Meals and for his eponymous line of cookbooks, looked equally suave in a black velvet two-piece suit and shiny black loafers with gold chains ahead of his new restaurant opening in London's Covent Garden this November.

Jools can usually be found looking naturally stunning celebrating family milestones. This summer, photos were shared of eldest daughter Poppy's graduation from the University of Leeds where the doting mother wore an understated floral summer dress and navy patent Mary-Janes.

Jools Oliver looked radiant at daughter Poppy's graduation

And of course, we can't forget the flowing white strapless gown Jools glowed in during her marriage vow renewal ceremony to husband Jamie in the Maldives earlier this year.

Though last night's sparkly choice was a departure from the cottagecore aesthetic usually found on her Instagram feed, it is one we are totally on board with. Buying a sparkly dress in October so you can enjoy wearing it through the autumn/winter and into the festive season? We're sold.