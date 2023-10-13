Cole Hauser shares rare details of life on a ranch as he launches new coffee line

As filming on Yellowstone season five remains on hold, Cole Hauser has been spending time with his family: wife Cynthia and sons Ryland, 19 and Colt, 14, and daughter Steely, ten. But being a cowboy isn't just for the TV screens, as the actor revealed on Today Show that he was born on a ranch and has always considered himself a true cowboy.

"Well, I was born on a ranch, literally, my mom [birthed] me on a ranch. No hospital, no nothing. My father delivered," he revealed.

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser reveals rare details of childhood

Born in California to Cass Warner, who founded the film production company Warner Sisters, and actor Wings Hauser, his parents divorced when he was two and he spent much of his childhood in Oregon, telling Al Roker that the state is where he discovered a love of ranching.

The 48-year-old has now launched his own coffee company, Free Rein, and has partnered with Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers the families of fallen and severely wounded Special Operations Warriors, which will receive a portion of all the proceeds.

"Special Ops I’m on the board of, and it means a lot to me, you know, to make sure that we take care of our children, to make sure that they have a chance at an education. So each and every bag that we sell (Free Rein), a dollar goes to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation," he revealed.

"With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream,” said Cole who stars as Rip Wheeler in the Paramount TV series. "As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us."

While Cole would typically have returned to set by now, the TV star is currently on hiatus due the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. The labor action has also stalled production on the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey.

The second half of season five was originally set to premiere in summer 2023 but was then pushed back to November 2023.

In the meantime, fans have enjoyed seeing Cole's regular updates on his family life with his wife Cynthia, who starred in 90s TV series Sweet Valley High, and their three children.

The couple, who have been married since 2006, opened up about their long-lasting marriage in an interview with US Weekly earlier this year. "I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Cynthia explained. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire.'"