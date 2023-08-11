Yellowstone's Cole Hauser confirms career move away from show

Cole Hauser is internationally recognized for his portrayal of Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, but now the actor has another major project on his hands. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 48-year-old confirmed his latest venture away from the show, and fans weren't expecting it.

© Instagram Cole revealed that he's been busy starting up his own coffee company

Revealing all in a heartfelt caption, he wrote: "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall.

"I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. @freereincoffeecompany Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to congratulate Cole on his new business, including his wife Cynthia Hauser, who replied: "I'm so proud of you honey!"

"Amazing news Cole, lots of luck!" commented one fan, while a second quipped, "I suddenly became a coffee lover…"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Can't wait to try! Gonna miss Yellowstone."

While fans have loved watching Cole play Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, it won't be long until the series draws to a close. Back in May, Paramount confirmed that the episodes featured in part two of season five will be the last. However, production is currently on hold.

© Paramount Filming for the final episodes of Yellowstone has been delayed due to the ongoing strikes

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes explained that part two of the fifth and final season remains delayed for the time being.

"We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

© Instagram Cole stars as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

In the meantime, Kelly Reilly – aka Cole's on-screen wife Beth Dutton – has teased a "beautiful" ending for the show. In a recently released behind-the-scenes featurette, Kelly delved into her predictions about the much-anticipated ending of the Paramount Network's standout show.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Reilly teased a "beautiful and epic" ending for Yellowstone

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the foundation of everything," she said in a featurette. The featurette appears on the Blu-ray and DVD release of Yellowstone Season 5, part one.

"I don't know which way it's going to go, but we're in season five, and who knows what's in store."

Regarding the show's finale, she conveyed a sense of melancholy, stating: "Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy."

Kelly clarified during her interview, conducted before the announcement of Season 5 as the series' conclusion and before the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike, that these are purely her speculations. "I don't have any insight into what's going to happen," she said. Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator and showrunner of Yellowstone, has been keeping the plot's direction close to his chest – looks like we'll have to wait and see!